TCU Kansas Basketball
Buy Now

Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike carries the Big 12 regular-season championship trophy following the team’s victory over TCU on Wednesday in Lawrence, Kan.

 Orlin Wagner The Associated Press

Udoka Azubuike walked gingerly into Allen Fieldhouse on his sore ankle and proceeded to score a career-high 31 points with 14 rebounds, leading top-ranked Kansas to a 75-66 victory over TCU on Wednesday night to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.

Azubuike was 13 of 14 from the field and also had five blocks just four days after hurting his ankle in a win over Kansas State. Devon Dotson added 18 points and he also gave coach Bill Self and about 16,000 fans a scare when he left briefly midway through the second with what appeared to be an ankle injury of his own.

Dotson returned a few minutes later, allowing Kansas (27-3, 16-1 Big 12) to begin the celebrations on Senior Night.

It was the 62nd regular-season conference title for the Jayhawks. They can win outright with a win at Texas Tech on Saturday or with a Baylor loss at West Virginia.

No. 14 Villanova 79, No. 8 Seton Hall 77 — At Newark, N.J.: Jermaine Samuels scored 19 points and pulled in seven rebounds in the win.

No. 11 Creighton 91, Georgetown 76 —At Omaha, Neb.: Mitch Ballock made a season-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and Creighton rode one of its best shooting games of the season to the win. The Bluejays (23-7, 12-5 Big East) hit a season-high 17 3s on 33 attempts after making only 4 of 27 in a 20-point loss at St. John’s on Sunday.

Texas A&M 78, No. 17 Auburn 75 — At Auburn, Ala.: Josh Nebo scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Texas A&M survived a frenetic last-minute rally attempt to upset Auburn.

No. 22 Virginia 46, Miami 44 — At Miami: Jay Huff led the Cavaliers with 17 points and nine rebounds.

No. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48 —At Madison, Wis.: Nate Reuvers scored 11 points to lead the Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten).

(Tuesday’s late games)

Purdue 77, No. 18 Iowa 68 — At Iowa City: Eric Hunter Jr., scored a career-high 19 points, and Evan Boudreaux had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Purdue. The Boilermakers (16-14, 9-10 Big Ten) swept the two games against the Hawkeyes this season. Luka Garza led Iowa (20-10, 11-8) with 26 points and 12 rebounds, his 15th double-double of the season. It was the 15th consecutive Big Ten game of 20 or more points for Garza, the longest streak by a player in the conference in 20 years.

West Virginia 77, Iowa State 71 — At Ames, Iowa: — Derek Culver and Miles McBride scored 17 points apiece and West Virginia outlasted Iowa State. Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.

WOMEN

Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55 — At Indianapolis: Abby Laszewski had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Imani Lewis added 14 points and nine boards, and Wisconsin won the Big Ten Conference tournament opener Wednesday.