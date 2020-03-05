News in your town

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Jacob Townsend (Galena)

Commentary: Till blossoms during time as a Hawkeye

Girls prep basketball: Bellevue Marquette evolves to reach state for 2nd straight year

Sports briefs: IOC unwavering on Olympics starting in July

Sports in brief: UNI's Green named MVC Player of the Year

Boys prep basketball: Stunner in Clinton, as Rams fall on buzzer-beater

Girls prep basketball: Cascade clamps down on Denver in state opener

Hempstead boys upended in substate final

Davenport North denies Senior trip to state

Cascade girls win state tournament opener

More than the Score: Clancy, Bettcher to meet for Jr. Big 10 championship

NFL combine's speed week ends with another fast finish

NBA roundup: Short-handed Bulls knock off Mavericks

MLB spring training roundup: Cubs beat Angels in reunion with Maddon

OF Luis Robert, INF Carter Kieboom among rookies to watch

Girls prep basketball: Top-ranked Cougars on prowl for another state title

College basketball: UW-P men, Loras women secure tournament berths

College basketball: Former Dubuque standout finds new way to contribute to UNI success

Iowa State's Ashley Joens uses toughness to pile up points

Sports in brief: Illinois extends Underwood 3 years

College basketball: UW-P to host 1st round game in NCAA men's tourney

Kansas unanimous No. 1 in Top 25; Illinois, Wisconsin enter poll

Antetokounmpo has 41 points, 20 rebounds in Bucks' win

McCullers sharp in first outing

Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win

Bryant's widow 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos

USHL: Cheremeta leads Fighting Saints to 9th straight home win

Sungjae Im wins Honda Classic for 1st PGA Tour title

Local & area roundup: Crabill pitches Clarke to victory

Boys prep basketball: Wisconsin playoff preview

Men's college basketball: Illini hold off Hoosiers

Davison, Pritzl help Wisconsin slip past Minnesota 71-69

Duhawks control podium at NCAA wrestling regional