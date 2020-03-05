Udoka Azubuike walked gingerly into Allen Fieldhouse on his sore ankle and proceeded to score a career-high 31 points with 14 rebounds, leading top-ranked Kansas to a 75-66 victory over TCU on Wednesday night to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.
Azubuike was 13 of 14 from the field and also had five blocks just four days after hurting his ankle in a win over Kansas State. Devon Dotson added 18 points and he also gave coach Bill Self and about 16,000 fans a scare when he left briefly midway through the second with what appeared to be an ankle injury of his own.
Dotson returned a few minutes later, allowing Kansas (27-3, 16-1 Big 12) to begin the celebrations on Senior Night.
It was the 62nd regular-season conference title for the Jayhawks. They can win outright with a win at Texas Tech on Saturday or with a Baylor loss at West Virginia.
No. 14 Villanova 79, No. 8 Seton Hall 77 — At Newark, N.J.: Jermaine Samuels scored 19 points and pulled in seven rebounds in the win.
No. 11 Creighton 91, Georgetown 76 —At Omaha, Neb.: Mitch Ballock made a season-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and Creighton rode one of its best shooting games of the season to the win. The Bluejays (23-7, 12-5 Big East) hit a season-high 17 3s on 33 attempts after making only 4 of 27 in a 20-point loss at St. John’s on Sunday.
Texas A&M 78, No. 17 Auburn 75 — At Auburn, Ala.: Josh Nebo scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Texas A&M survived a frenetic last-minute rally attempt to upset Auburn.
No. 22 Virginia 46, Miami 44 — At Miami: Jay Huff led the Cavaliers with 17 points and nine rebounds.
No. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48 —At Madison, Wis.: Nate Reuvers scored 11 points to lead the Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten).
(Tuesday’s late games)
Purdue 77, No. 18 Iowa 68 — At Iowa City: Eric Hunter Jr., scored a career-high 19 points, and Evan Boudreaux had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Purdue. The Boilermakers (16-14, 9-10 Big Ten) swept the two games against the Hawkeyes this season. Luka Garza led Iowa (20-10, 11-8) with 26 points and 12 rebounds, his 15th double-double of the season. It was the 15th consecutive Big Ten game of 20 or more points for Garza, the longest streak by a player in the conference in 20 years.
West Virginia 77, Iowa State 71 — At Ames, Iowa: — Derek Culver and Miles McBride scored 17 points apiece and West Virginia outlasted Iowa State. Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.
WOMEN
Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55 — At Indianapolis: Abby Laszewski had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Imani Lewis added 14 points and nine boards, and Wisconsin won the Big Ten Conference tournament opener Wednesday.