Seiya Suzuki and Miguel Amaya hit solo homers, helping Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals, 4-3, on Sunday at Wrigley Field.
Chicago, in position to claim of the NL’s three wild cards berths, won two in a row after losing the series opener. Jordan Lyles (3-14) became the major leagues’ first 14-game loser as Kansas City fell for the fourth time in five games and dropped to 40-86, better only than Oakland among the 30 major league teams.
Hendricks (5-6) won for the first time since July 25, allowing one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He retired 10 in a row before his lone walk, to Matt Beaty in the fifth inning.
Mark Leiter Jr. got two outs in the seventh, Julian Merryweather pitched a perfect eighth, and Adbert Alzolay got his 18th save in 19 chances after allowing pinch-hitter Maikel Garcia’s run-scoring single and Matt Beaty’s RBI groundout. With a runner on second, Dairon Blanco hit a game-ending groundout.
Lyles gave up four runs — two earned — and five hits in his third complete game this season. Lyles has pitched four games this season in which he has thrown at least eight innings and lost.
After Michael Massey’s RBI single in the first, the Cubs went ahead in the bottom half when center fielder Kyle Isbel allowed Ian Happ’s single to bounce by for a run-scoring, two-base error and Cody Bellinger followed with a sacrifice fly.
Suzuki hit his 12th home run of the season in the fifth and Amaya hit his fourth in the eighth inning.
Brewers 6, Rangers 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Max Scherzer moved into 11th place on the career strikeout list just before an erratic stretch when he forced in a pair of runs, and NL Central-leading Milwaukee beat Texas for a three-game series sweep. Corey Seager hit his 23rd homer for the AL West-leading Rangers, who matched a season high with their fourth consecutive loss. No. 9 batter Tyrone Taylor had a two-run triple and scored three times for Milwaukee, which maintained its three-game division lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs.
Blue Jays 10, Reds 3 — At Cincinnati: Brandon Belt had his second multihomer game this season, Hyun Jin Ryu won consecutive starts for the first time since his latest Tommy John surgery and Toronto won the series between playoff contenders.
Twins 2, Pirates 0 — At Minneapolis: Dallas Keuchel carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before allowing a double to Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds, and Edouard Julien drove in a pair of runs for Minnesota. Keuchel was making his third start in the majors this season. He was pulled after allowing Reynolds’ hit on his 85th pitch of the game.
White Sox 10, Rockies 5 — At Denver: Lenyn Sosa capped Chicago’s seven-run eighth inning with a three-run homer, and the White Sox avoided a sweep. The White Sox used a 14-hit attack to improve to improve to 6-11 in August. Andrew Vaughn had three hits, including his 16th homer. Andrew Benintendi also finished with three hits and scored two runs..
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Mariners 7, Astros 6 — At Houston: Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer and rookie Dominic Canzone had a career-high four hits as Seattle built a huge lead early and held on to win and complete the series sweep.
Red Sox 6, Yankees 5 — At New York: New York extended a losing streak to eight for the first time since 1995, allowing Justin Turner’s ninth-inning, go-ahead double after a key overturned call in the defeat to Boston.
Tigers 4, Guardians 1 — At Cleveland: Miguel Cabrera singled in his final at-bat at Progressive Field, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter homered, and Detroit won the season series between the teams for the first time since 2015.
Orioles 12, Athletics 1 — At Oakland, Calif.: Kyle Bradish had eight strikeouts in six dominant innings, Jorge Mateo hit an inside-the-park home run and Baltimore completed a three-game sweep. Ryan Mountcastle extended his on-base streak to a career-high 26 games with three hits including his 17th home run to pace the Orioles’ 17-hit attack.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals 7, Mets 3 — At St. Louis: Paul Goldschmidt homered, Richie Palacios hit a two-run single and St. Louis avoided a four-game series sweep. Goldschmidt finished with three hits and three RBIs as St. Louis stopped a four-game slide.
Giants 4, Braves 3 — At Atlanta: Joc Pederson’s bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning forced in Michael Conforto and San Francisco beat Atlanta. Luis Matos and Wilmer Flores hit home runs for the Giants, who won for just the second time in 14 road games.
Nationals 4, Phillies 3 — At Williamsport, Pa.: Trevor Williams tossed two-hit ball over six shutout innings and led Washington in front of hundreds of the best Little League World Series players from around the world. Little Leaguers from 20 teams helped fill Historic Bowman Field.