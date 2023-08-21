Royals Cubs Baseball
Buy Now

The Chicago Cubs’ Miguel Amaya (left) rounds the bases as he celebrates with third base coach Willie Harris after hitting a solo home run Sunday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals, 4-3.

 Nam Y. Huh The Associated Press

Seiya Suzuki and Miguel Amaya hit solo homers, helping Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals, 4-3, on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Chicago, in position to claim of the NL’s three wild cards berths, won two in a row after losing the series opener. Jordan Lyles (3-14) became the major leagues’ first 14-game loser as Kansas City fell for the fourth time in five games and dropped to 40-86, better only than Oakland among the 30 major league teams.

Recommended for you

Tags