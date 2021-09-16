Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each hit one of St. Louis’ four homers, and the Cardinals flashed some fantastic outfield defense in beating the New York Mets, 11-4, on Wednesday night in New York for their fifth straight victory.
rrison Bader homered, drove in three runs and made a timely grab at the center-field fence to help Jon Lester improve to 9-1 against the Mets. Edmundo Sosa also went deep and Goldschmidt had three hits as the streaking Cardinals completed a three-game sweep by winning their seventh in eight games.
St. Louis, which jumped into playoff position Tuesday night for the first time since May 30, moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Reds for the second NL wild card thanks to Cincinnati’s 5-4 loss at last-place Pittsburgh. The Cardinals began the day one game ahead of San Diego, which started later in San Francisco.
Pete Alonso and Kevin Pillar homered for the fading Mets, who look finished in the pennant race with 15 games to go. They dropped five games behind St. Louis, with three teams in between.
Tyler O’Neill laced a two-run double in a five-run first inning against rookie Tylor Megill (3-5), who was coming off an outstanding start against the Yankees.
Phillies 6, Cubs 5 — At Philadelphia: Andrew Knapp scored on a passed ball in the ninth inning to bolster Philadelphia’s tenuous playoff push. The Phillies bullpen blew it in the late innings. Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer off Jose Alvarado that tied it 4-all in the eighth. Matt Duffy hit a solo shot off Ian Kennedy (2-1) in the ninth and tied it at 5.
Pirates 5, Reds 4 — At Pittsburgh: Wilmer Difo scored on a groundout from Colin Moran with one out in the ninth inning, and Pittsburgh handed Cincinnati a seventh loss in nine games. Difo skied a ball down the left-field line against Mychal Givens (3-3) that seemed primed for an out before Max Schrock overran it, allowing it to drop in play for a one-out double. Moran grounded to first, where Joey Votto couldn’t field it cleanly before moving the ball onto Givens covering. Difo beat the throw home.
Marlins 8, Nationals 6 — At Washington: Jesus Sanchez’s second two-run homer of the day capped a four-run ninth inning and Miami rallied past Washington.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 6, Rays 3 — At Toronto: Bo Bichette homered and drove in five runs, Robbie Ray fanned 13 over seven innings to claim the major league strikeout lead and Toronto beat Tampa Bay. Vladimr Guerrero Jr. doubled twice and scored twice, and Teoscar Hernández added an RBI single. The Blue Jays improved to 13-2 in September to move ahead of Boston and the New York Yankees for the top AL wild card before those teams played later Wednesday.
Red Sox 9, Mariners 4 (10 innings) — At Seattle: Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vazquez drove in two runs apiece in the 10th inning, and Boston kept pace in the AL wild-card race. Designated runner Jack Lopez scored on Tom Murphy’s passed ball to start the scoring in the six-run 10th to break open a 3-3 game. J.D. Martinez, Schwarber and Vazquez added run-scoring hits as Boston beat the Mariners for the second day in a row.
Yankees 4, Orioles 3 — At Baltimore: Brett Gardner blooped a two-run single in the ninth inning that was set up by a double steal, and New York earned its third straight win. The Yankees kept pace with Toronto and Boston atop the AL wild-card standings as all three teams won.
Indians 12, Twins 3 — At Minneapolis: Cal Quantrill gave Cleveland another strong start, and Oscar Mercado, Bobby Bradley and Franmil Reyes homered to help ignite a lagging Indians lineup. Quantrill retired 13 straight batters at one point. He finished 6 2/3 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.
INTERLEAGUE
Tigers 4, Brewers 1 — At Detroit: Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter and Detroit beat Milwaukee to complete a two-game sweep. Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five after they dropped a pair to the Tigers following a five-game winning streak.