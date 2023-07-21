BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders on Thursday from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris and including Magic Johnson for a record $6.05 billion.
All 32 team owners voted for the sale, which is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports team. After the finance committee approved the agreement with the new ownership group, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, a special league meeting was called to consider and vote on it before the 2023 season begins.
Snyder had owned his favorite boyhood team since 1999, when he bought it for $800 million. Success was fleeting, both on and off the field. With Snyder in charge, the team made the playoffs just six times in 24 years, only twice won a postseason game and went 166-226-2 overall. The franchise has lost a significant amount of luster from the glory days under coach Joe Gibbs, who won three Super Bowls in his 12-year run from 1981-92.
Recommended for you
Then there were the problems outside of football, from a feud with minority owners that led Snyder to buy out their shares of the team to allegations of sexual harassment by former employees, which prompted a series of investigations into workplace misconduct. Over and over again, Snyder said he would never sell the team.
NFL fines Snyder $60M for sexually harassing employees, other improprieties
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee and oversaw team executives who deliberately withheld millions of dollars in revenue from other clubs, and he has agreed to pay a $60 million fine, the league announced Thursday.
The NFL released a 23-page report detailing the findings of an independent investigation into Snyder’s conduct just minutes after its owners unanimously approved the sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris.
Vikings rookie WR Addison cited for driving 140 mph in 55 zone
Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison was cited early Thursday for speeding and reckless driving, after a state trooper clocked him at 140 mph in his sports car in a 55 mph zone.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate Hwy. 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown. The 21-year-old Addison was the only person involved, according to the state patrol report. An investigation into the incident was ongoing.
Jets trade WR Mims to Lions
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets traded wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, parting ways with the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick who requested to be dealt last summer. The Jets, who announced the teams agreed to terms on the trade, also sent a 2025 conditional seventh-round pick to the Lions for a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025.
BASEBALL
Migraines land Mets’ Marte on IL
NEW YORK — The New York Mets placed outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of migraines. The move was announced shortly after the Mets began their series finale with the White Sox and is retroactive to Monday.
Marte was not in the lineup for the fourth time in five games though manager Buck Showalter said before the game the veteran is feeling better. On Wednesday afternoon, Marte saw a specialist and underwent a scan.
Mariners’ Kelenic breaks bone in foot
SEATTLE — Jarred Kelenic’s emotional outburst after a tough at-bat resulted in a damaged water cooler, a broken bone in his left foot and had the Seattle Mariners young left fielder apologizing for his actions. Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, a day after he kicked a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout in Seattle’s loss to Minnesota.
Yankees’ Donaldson to 60-day IL
NEW YORK — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was transferred to the 60-day injured list, a decision that means he can’t play until Sept. 14 at the earliest. Donaldson hurt his right calf while running to first base Saturday at Colorado, and the 37-year-old was put on the 10-day IL the next day. New York said he was diagnosed with a grade 3 strain.
CYCLING
Asgreen wins as Vingegaard protects lead
BOURG-EN-BRESSE, France — Another Danish rider took the limelight at the Tour de France on Thursday as Kasper Asgreen joined an early breakaway and then held on to win the 18th stage in a sprint finish.
His countryman Jonas Vingegaard took it easy this time, sitting comfortably in the main pack as he protected his huge overall lead. The defending champion leads two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by 7 minutes, 35 seconds and Britain’s Adam Yates by 10:45 with Sunday’s finale in Paris getting closer.
But this was Asgreen’s day and he spread his arms after beating Dutchman Pascal Eenkhoorn and Norwegian Jonas Abrahamsen in their dash to the line.