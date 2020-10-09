CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency, parting with a key member of its Stanley Cup-winning core and potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises. General manager Stan Bowman said he had a “bit of an emotional” conversation with Crawford on Thursday.
“The message to Corey and to everyone else today is that we’ve decided that we’ve got some young goaltenders here in Chicago that we believe in,” Bowman said on a video conference call.
Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen, who are in line to share the net with Crawford gone, have a combined 18 games of NHL experience — all belonging to Delia. Chicago opened last season with Crawford and Robin Lehner in goal, but it traded Lehner to Vegas in February and he re-signed with the Golden Knights for a $25 million, five-year deal.
Malcolm Subban, a goaltender who came over in the Lehner deal, is eligible for unrestricted free agency after he didn’t receive a qualifying offer, but Bowman said the team is interested in bringing him back.
Crawford, who turns 36 on Dec. 31, went 16-20 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average during the pandemic-shortened season. He started every game as Chicago eliminated Edmonton in the qualifying round before losing to the Golden Knights in the playoffs.
Crawford, a Montreal native, was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2003 draft and made his debut with the Blackhawks in 2010. He helped the franchise to Stanley Cup titles in 2013 and 2015.
FOOTBALL
NFL shifts games to Monday, Tuesday
The Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans game has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday night at 6 p.m. as long as Tennessee has no more positive tests for COVID-19 in the interim.
CBS will televise the game.
The NFL also is rescheduling Sunday’s Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game from Sunday to Monday at 4 p.m. as part of an ESPN doubleheader. New England had a smaller outbreak of COVID-19.
The Kansas City Chiefs at Bills game scheduled for Oct. 15 is moving to next weekend if the Buffalo-Tennessee game actually is played on Tuesday. No specific day or time has been determined.
Titans told not to hold in-person activities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The NFL closed both the Tennessee and Minnesota facilities Sept. 29 after eight positive test results for the Titans. A group of Titans, which included quarterback Ryan Tannehill, worked out at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville on Sept. 30 after getting permission from coaches at the school.
Herbert to remain Chargers’ starter
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Lynn has taken the temporary starter tag off quarterback Justin Herbert.
The Los Angeles Chargers coach on Thursday named Herbert as the starter for the rest of the season, beginning with Monday night’s game at New Orleans.
Tyrod Taylor was the starter going into the season and directed the Chargers to a Week 1 win over Cincinnati.
Kansas coach Miles has COVID-19
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Les Miles tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks spend a week off before visiting West Virginia.
Miles announced his positive test in a joint statement with athletic director Jeff Long, who said the positive test came back through routine testing. The school is going through contact tracing protocols to notify anybody who has been in contact with Miles.
GOLF
DeChambeau takes early lead in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Bryson DeChambeau put on another power display Thursday and it worked just as well as when he won the U.S. Open.
In his first start since winning at Winged Foot last month, DeChambeau had two-putt birdies on all three of the par 5s and two of the par 4s on his way to a 9-under 62 and a one-shot lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
It matched his career low, and that was all that disappointed him at the TPC Summerlin. He knew his 15-foot eagle putt from the fringe on the par-5 ninth was for his best score on the PGA Tour.
Golf pro reportedly killed by fallen tree
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — A golf pro at a Massachusetts country club died apparently when a tree fell on his golf cart as violent thunderstorms with high winds moved through the region, police said.
Thomas Sullivan, the pro at Wyantenuck Country Club, was found on the ground next to the cart at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by Great Barrington police. The cart was covered with trees and branches. Responding officers administered first aid but Sullivan could not be revived, police said.
BASEBALL
MLB ups qualifying offers
NEW YORK — The price of qualifying offers for Major League Baseball free agents rose by $1.1 million to a record $18.9 million. Determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts this year, the figure announced Thursday is based on full salaries, not the prorated pay that players received in the pandemic-shorted season.
AUTO RACING
Boyer retires, will join broadcast team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst. Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs. He’s ranked 11th in the 12-driver field that will be trimmed by four for the next round.