Kathleen Doyle had 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, Makenzie Meyer scored seven of her 17 points in the final three minutes, and Iowa beat No. 12 Indiana 91-85 in double overtime on Sunday in Iowa City.
Iowa (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten) extended its home win streak to 30 games and moved into a three-way tie with Indiana and Rutgers atop the conference standings.
Monika Czinano had 23 points and Amanda Ollinger added six points and a career-high 10 assists for the Hawkeyes.
Meyer hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup to give Iowa a five-point lead — its biggest of the game to that point - with 1:56 left in the second OT. Aleksa Gulbe and Grace Berger made back-to-back layups to trim Indiana’s deficit to 85-84 41 seconds later but Doyle answered with a layup and the Hoosiers got no closer.
The Hoosiers have lost 20 consecutive road games against Iowa, dating to a 63-59 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 20, 1994.
Jaelynn Penn had a season-high 24 points, Gulbe added 18 points and nine rebounds and Berger finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Indiana (14-3, 4-1).
No. 20 Missouri State 80, Northern Iowa 66 — At Springfield, Mo.: Abby Hipp scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Alexa Willard scored 12 for Missouri State. The Bears have now won five straight following a 64-52 loss to then 17th-ranked Gonzaga. Rucker led Northern Iowa (9-5, 1-2) with 14 points and Abby Gerrits scored 13 off the bench. Rose Simon-Ressler scored two points and grabbed five rebounds for UNI.
MEN
Purdue 71, No. 8 Michigan State 42 — At West Lafayettem Ind.: Trevion Williams scored 16 points and Purdue relied on a staunch defense to upset Michigan State. The Boilermakers (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game skid by picking up their second win this season over a Top 10 foe. Cassius Winston finished with 10 points to lead the Spartans (13-4, 5-1).
Minnesota 75, No. 19 Michigan 67 — At Minneapolis: Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points and Minnesota went on a late 11-0 run to beat Michigan. Marcus Carr had 21 points and 12 assists for Minnesota (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten).
No. 21 Memphis 68, South Florida 64 — At Tampa, Fla.: Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat South Florida and stop a two-game skid.
No. 23 Wichita State 89, UConn 86 (2OT) — At Hartford, Conn.: Wichita State blew a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation but outlasted UConn in double overtime. Jaime Echenique led four Wichita State players in double figures with 19 points before fouling out.
No. 25 Colorado 91, Utah 52 — At Boulder, Colo.: Tyler Bey and Evan Battey recorded double-doubles and McKinley Wright IV had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Colorado routed Utah.