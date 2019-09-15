NEW YORK — The Boston Red Sox are on track to pay a $13.05 million luxury tax for a season in which they are likely to miss the playoffs.
The World Series champions’ payroll for purposes of the tax increased from $239.7 million on opening day to $242.8 million on Aug. 31, according to calculations by the commissioner’s office obtained by The Associated Press. That is well over the $206 million threshold where the tax begins. As of opening day, the Red Sox were projected for an $11.76 million tax.
The New York Yankees have the second-highest tax payroll at $233.9 million, up from $225.9 million on opening day, causing their projected tax to rise to $6.54 million from $3.98 million. Because the Yankees dropped under the tax threshold in 2018 for the first time since it began in 2003, they pay at a 20% rate on the first $20 million over and a 32% rate on the next $20 million.
The Chicago Cubs are third at $233.8 million, up from $229.9 million on opening day. Their projected tax jumped to $6.34 million from $5.26 million.
Final figures, including performance and award bonuses, will be calculated in December. Luxury tax payrolls are based on the average annual values of contracts for players on 40-man rosters and include $14.5 million per team in benefits.
BASKETBALL
BEIJING — Donovan Mitchell scored 16 points and added 10 assists, Joe Harris scored 14 and the U.S. defeated Poland, 87-74, on Saturday for seventh place at the World Cup.
Khris Middleton had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Americans, who will head home with a 6-2 record — yet their worst placing ever in a World Cup, world championship as it used to be known, or Olympics. Derrick White scored 12 and Harrison Barnes added 10 for the U.S.
Mateusz Ponitka scored 18 points, Adam Waczynski had 17 and A.J. Slaughter finished with 15 for Poland (4-4), which was in the World Cup for the first time since 1967.
FOOTBALL
Member of original Patriots, dies at 82
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Larry Garron, a star running back for the original Patriots, has died at 82. The team announced his death Saturday but did not give details.
Garron played from 1960 to 1968 for the Boston Patriots, whose name changed to the New England Patriots in 1971. He holds the record for the longest run in team history, 85 yards for a touchdown against Buffalo in 1961. He was a four-time American Football League All-Star and was placed on the Patriots’ all-1960s team.
SPORTS GAMBLING
DES MOINES — More than $8.5 million was wagered at 13 participating casinos in Iowa’s first month of sports betting. Ames station WOI reports that figures release by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission show the state reaped nearly $146,000 in tax revenue from the wagers on sports events.
The report shows Prairie Meadows in Altoona topped Ameristar II in Council Bluffs, with more than $3.4 million in sports handle — or money placed on bets — and nearly $2.9 million paid out to betters.
GOLF
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Joaquin Niemann shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke in the A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.
Trying to become the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour, the 20-year-old Niemann was 15 under with a round left in the season-opening event at the Old White TPC. No third-round leader has gone on to win the tournament.
Nate Lashley, Richy Werenski and Robby Shelton were tied for second. Lashley and Werenski shot 65, and Shelton had a 70.
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Jerry Kelly birdied the first five holes on the back nine and finished with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge.
Kelly had a 12-under 132 total at rain-softened Warwick Hills, the longtime home of the PGA Tour’s defunct Buick Open. He won the American Family Insurance Championship in June in his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin, for his fourth victory on the 50-and-over tour.
Charles Schwab Cup points leader Scott McCarron was tied for second with Woody Auston. McCarron, a three-time winner this season, birdied four of the last five holes in a 67.
GLENEAGLES, Scotland — After a day of extraordinary comebacks, tense 18th-hole finishes, and some of the most brutal weather conditions in Solheim Cup history, still nothing can separate Europe and the United States at Gleneagles.
It’s 8-8 heading to the final-day singles and there’s no way of knowing which way this one’s going to fall.
It was just past 7 p.m. local time on Saturday when Danielle Kang rolled in a long birdie putt amid the gloom to clinch the last match of the afternoon fourballs for the U.S. on the 17th hole, depriving the Europeans of the lead.
AMSTERDAM — Sergio Garcia and Callum Shinkwin shot 6-under 66s and shared the lead at 15 under after the third round of the KLM Open on Saturday.
Playing together in the second-to-last pairing at The International on the outskirts of Amsterdam, Garcia and Shinkwin traded birdies all day.
Nicolai Hojgaard, an 18-year-old Dane, was alone in third place, two strokes back.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State High School League officials are considering charging more for championship admissions and school memberships as well as seeking out new sponsorships to address a projected $407,000 deficit.
This month, League Executive Director Erich Martens began asking school activities directors statewide for ideas on how to handle what would be the league’s largest budget deficit to date.
Martens said the issue has his “complete attention,” the Star Tribune reported.
The league, with nearly 500 member schools, runs on a yearly budget of about $9 million — much of it focused on state tournaments. It receives no funds from the state Legislature.
The anticipated shortfall can be attributed to drops in revenue from sponsorships and ticket sales, as well as a roughly $250,000 project to rebuild what Martens termed the league’s “outdated data systems and website.”
The league is now seeking help in other ways. Beginning this school year, each school’s annual league membership fee jumps from $100 to $110, and that cost will go up another $10 every school year for five more years.