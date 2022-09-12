Chiefs Cardinals Football
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs won, 44-21.

 Darryl Webb The Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to an impressive 44-21 road win over Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

The game was never in doubt after the opening minutes, with Mahomes picking apart the Cardinals’ defense with his usual array of good decisions and deft passing touch. The quarterback was playing his first NFL game against Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes in college at Texas Tech and now leads the Cardinals.

