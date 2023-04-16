BRAMPTON, Ontario — Captain Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Tessa Janecke each scored twice, and the United States secured its tournament-record 22nd berth in the women’s hockey world championship gold-medal game with a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic on Saturday. The victory set up another showdown against cross-border rival Canada in the championship game at 6 p.m. tonight on NHL Network. Canada, which eked out a 3-2 overtime win over Sweden in the quarterfinals, defeated Switzerland, 5-1, in the other semifinal. Canada (5-0) finished atop the Group A standings following a 4-3 shootout win over the Americans on Monday. With nine titles to Canada’s 12, the U.S. (5-1) has never missed a gold-medal game in tournament history, and it will be seeking to reclaim the title after losing to Canada in each of the past two finals. Second-year coach John Wroblewski’s decision to retool an aging roster so far has paid off, with a mix of veterans — Knight and Kessel — and youngsters — Janecke and Caroline Harvey — filling the scoresheet against the Czechs. The 33-year-old Knight also added an assist to increase her Team USA-record world championship total to 98 points. The 20-year-old Harvey scored and added four assists to raise her team-leading tournament total to 13 points. The 22-year-old Janecke now has three goals and six points in her tournament debut. Cayla Barnes had three assists while Abbey Murphey and Abby Roque also scored. Aerin Frankel stopped 14 shots to improve her tournament record to 4-1. Brad Larsen has been fired as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after two seasons without a playoff appearance, a move general manager Jarmo Kekalainen called “absolutely a necessary change that we needed to make.” Kekalainen did not elaborate on why he thought Larsen wasn’t the right person to lead the team from behind the bench. He informed Larsen and players of his decision Saturday morning and was not interested in explaining exactly when he made it. The Blue Jackets finished last in the Eastern Conference and 31st out of 32 NHL teams. While they were ravaged by injuries throughout the season after beginning it with expectations to contend, the call was made nevertheless to move on from Larsen, who had been under contract through next season. Columbus lost 102 of 164 games since Larsen succeeded John Tortorella as coach. GOLF HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shot his lowest round on the PGA Tour with a 63 to take a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay through three rounds at the RBC Heritage. Fitzpatrick had six birdies and a hole-out for eagle on the par-4 third hole and was at 14 under. Cantlay, who lost in a playoff to Jordan Spieth a year ago, shot 66 to put himself in position for another chance at victory. Masters champ Jon Rahm thrilled the gallery with three straight birdies to open the round, but could not sustain that momentum and was at 8 under. MOTOR SPORTS LONG BEACH, Calif. — Kyle Kirkwood won the first pole of his IndyCar career with a flying fast lap around the downtown streets of Long Beach. He is in his second season of IndyCar. Kirkwood will lead the field to green Sunday in the most prestigious street course race in the United States. LONG BEACH, California — Roger Penske earned his first IMSA sports car victory since partnering with Porsche with a win at the Grand Prix of Long Beach. Mathieu Jaminet won Saturday’s race under caution for Porsche Team Penske when Ricky Taylor of Wayne Taylor Racing crashed trying to pass him for the win. The win for Jaminet and Nick Tandy was the first since Penske launched the program, which dabbled in the World Endurance Championship last season before entering IMSA’s top class this year. GYMNASTICS FORT WORTH, Texas — Trinity Thomas of Florida tied the all-time record with her 28th career perfect 10 and Oklahoma won its second consecutive team title — the Sooner’ sixth in the last nine years — at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships. Oklahoma finished with 198.3875 points, 0.15 ahead of Thomas and the Gators. TENNIS Jessica Pegula sent the U.S. into the Billie Jean King Cup finals with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Julia Grabher of Austria. The victory gave the Americans a 3-0 lead and clinched the best-of-five tie in Delray Beach, Florida. France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Germany, and Italy also secured berths in the finals, scheduled for Nov. 7-12.
BRAMPTON, Ontario — Captain Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Tessa Janecke each scored twice, and the United States secured its tournament-record 22nd berth in the women’s hockey world championship gold-medal game with a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.