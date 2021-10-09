HOUSTON — Carlos Correa was aggressive at the plate. Same for Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker. Jose Altuve turned in a couple of gems in the field.
The Houston Astros are relentless — especially in the playoffs.
Correa hit a two-run double during Houston’s five-run seventh inning, and the Astros beat the Chicago White Sox, 9-4, on Friday for a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.
“They’ve been here before and they’ve experienced it,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “Belief is a big part of this game and belief will take you a long, long ways — and these guys as a unit, they believe.”
Sure looks that way.
Tucker homered and drove in three runs as the Astros moved within one win of their fifth straight appearance in the AL Championship Series. Alex Bregman had two hits and scored twice, and Altuve made a couple of big plays.
“I think experience plays a huge part of it,” Correa said. “The moment is never too big for the guys in that clubhouse.”
Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Sunday night in Chicago.
The Astros grabbed the lead for good on Alvarez’s tiebreaking RBI single off Aaron Bummer (0-1) with one out in the seventh. Craig Kimbrel then took over and retired Yuli Gurriel before Correa’s drive to right sailed past Leury García, who turned all the way around while trying to track down the ball.
“They’re really good, but I thought we played really well, too,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “But they played better — just enough.”
Tucker then punctuated the inning with a two-run shot into the seats in left, lifting Houston to a 9-4 lead.
The White Sox grabbed a 4-2 lead with three runs in the fifth. Luis Robert and José Abreu each hit an RBI single, and Grandal added a sacrifice fly.
But the Astros tied it in the bottom half on Gurriel’s two-run single. It was the first hit of the series for the AL batting champion.
The loss drops the AL Central champion White Sox to 0-6 in Houston this season. They are trying to avoid another early postseason exit after they were eliminated by Oakland in the first round last year.
“Our backs are against the wall right now,” shortstop Tim Anderson said. “We know what we need to do, we’ve got to take care of business. Things will get better. It’s good to head back home, for sure.”
Red Sox 14, Rays 6 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Kike Hernandez went 5-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs as Boston evened the ALDS at 1-1. J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer, and Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo and Christian Vazquez drove in two runs each. Game 3 is a 3:07 p.m. Sunday in Boston.