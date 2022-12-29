A capsule look at today’s college football bowl games:
Pinstripe Bowl
Minnesota (8-4) vs. Syracuse (7-5)
Site: Yankee Stadium, New York
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN
What’s at stake: Minnesota is 3-0 in bowl games under coach P.J. Fleck and has won five straight postseason contests. The Gophers, who went 5-4 in the Big Ten, can reach at least nine wins for a third time in four years. Mohamed Ibrahim needs 58 rushing yards to pass Darrell Thompson (4,654 from 1986-89) for the all-time Minnesota lead. With 33 yards, Ibrahim would break the single-season Gophers rushing record held by David Cobb (1,626 in 2014). Syracuse, which finished 4-4 in the ACC, will play in a bowl game for the first time in four years and the second time in seven seasons under coach Dino Babers. The Orange have undergone a staff shuffle since accepting their bid. They promoted quarterbacks coach Jason Beck to offensive coordinator after Robert Anae left for N.C. State and promoted defensive backs coach Nick Monroe to interim defensive coordinator following Tony White’s departure for Nebraska. Rocky Long, the former San Diego State coach, was hired to replace White.
Cheez-It Bowl
Florida State (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (6-6)
Site: Orlando, Fla.
Time: 4:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
What’s at stake: After their worst regular-season finish in over two decades, the Sooners look to win their third straight bowl and first under coach Brent Venables, with a winning record at stake. The Seminoles had their first winning season since coach Jimbo Fisher left the program in 2017 and look for their first bowl win since the 2017 season.
Alamo Bowl
No. 21 Texas (8-4) vs. No. 12 Washington (10-2)
Site: San Antonio
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN
What’s at stake: Both teams can make a statement for 2023 with a win and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who opted to put off the NFL for another year, can put his name into next season’s early Heisman Trophy chatter with a big game. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers needs a solid outing or can expect to hear a lot about incoming freshman Arch Manning, one of the top-rated recruits in the country, coming after his job next year.
