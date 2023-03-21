MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn led Wisconsin with 27 points, and Max Klesmit secured the victory with a layup with 42 seconds left as the Badgers knocked off Liberty, 75-71, in front of 10,436 fans at the Kohl Center on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.
“We’re still in it to win it,” Hepburn said. “March Madness or NIT. We’re in it to play.”
Hepburn scored his career-high 27 points by shooting 9-for-20 from the floor, and he made a career-best nine free throws for the Badgers (19-14).
“Chucky obviously had a great game,” Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl said. “He was getting to the line. We just thought he could get down low just because their guards were a little smaller. Obviously, he executed.”
Klesmit scored all seven of his points in the final 2:11 of the game to help the Badgers survive. His 3-pointer with 2:11 remaining gave Wisconsin a 68-67 lead, and he added another bucket on a drive with 42.7 seconds to play to put the Badgers back ahead, 72-71. His two free throws with 6 seconds remaining concluded the scoring.
Tyler Wahl added 16 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 6-for-7 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Crowl had 14 points and went 7 of 9 from the field. Wahl scored a team-high 14 points for Wisconsin in the second half.
The Badgers (19-14) won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 30 and Jan. 3 to advance to the quarterfinal round at 8 p.m. tonight at top-seeded Oregon (21-14). The game will be televised on ESPN.
Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. N’Faly Dante leads the Ducks with 8.4 boards.
