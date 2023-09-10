KANSAS CITY, Kan. — John Hunter Nemechek dominated the Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, denying second-place finisher Brandon Jones the win that would have gotten him into the playoffs and allowing Parker Kligerman to slide into the final spot.

Sheldon Creed finished third, Kligerman was fourth and Austin Hill rounded out the top five.

The Associated Press

