KANSAS CITY, Kan. — John Hunter Nemechek dominated the Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, denying second-place finisher Brandon Jones the win that would have gotten him into the playoffs and allowing Parker Kligerman to slide into the final spot.
Sheldon Creed finished third, Kligerman was fourth and Austin Hill rounded out the top five.
“I don’t know if this makes us a favorite or not, but super proud of the whole No. 20 team,” said Nemechek, who led 154 of 200 laps. “All the guys made the right adjustments all day. They brought a really fast hotrod.”
It has been a memorable few days for the 26-year-old Nemechek, who swept the first two stages before taking the checkered flag for the sixth time this season. Earlier in the week, Nemechek was announced as the next full-time driver of the No. 42 in the NASCAR Cup Series, teaming with Erik Jones at Legacy Motor Club.
“It’s been an exciting week,” Nemechek said with a smile.
FOOTBALL
Rams put WR Kupp on injured reserve
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have placed receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least their first four games.
The Rams also put new tight end Hunter Long on injured reserve Saturday, one day before their season opener at Seattle.
Kupp injured his hamstring Aug. 1 in training camp, and he aggravated the injury late last month. The Super Bowl 56 MVP got treatment and saw a specialist in Minnesota in recent days but didn’t improve enough to play.
Patriots sign QB Zappe to 53-man roster
The Patriots are signing quarterback Bailey Zappe to their 53-man roster from the practice squad, according to a source.
The team is releasing QB Matt Corral in a corresponding move, NFL Media reported. Zappe will be used as the Patriots’ backup quarterback Sunday in their season opener against the Eagles. Head coach Bill Belichick said Friday morning that the team was still deciding between Zappe and Corral.
Saints sign C Ruiz to 4-year extension
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have signed starting right guard and 2020 first-round draft choice Cesar Ruiz to a four-year extension. Ruiz was entering the final year of his rookie deal after New Orleans this past offseason declined to pick up the fifth-year option for the former Michigan center.
GOLF
McIlroy in contention at Irish Open
STRAFFAN, Ireland — Rory McIlroy birdied his last two holes to move into contention for a second Irish Open title as most of the players in front of him faltered in the third round on Saturday. McIlroy finished off a 6-under 66 with a short birdie putt on the 18th to push into third place, two shots behind leader Hurly Long of Germany.
Lee storms to LPGA lead in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Two-time major champion Minjee Lee opened with three straight birdies, made up a six-shot deficit at the turn and posted a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship. Lee played bogey-free on a Kenwood Country Club course that was so firm that even some shots with wedge had a hard time staying on the greens. She leaned on her putter, closing out her round with a 12-foot par save.
BASEBALL
Yankees send Severino to injured list
NEW YORK — Luis Severino was placed on the injured list Saturday and may have thrown his last pitch for the New York Yankees. The Yankees said Severino has a left upper-body injury and was awaiting further test results.
Severino left his start against Milwaukee in the fifth inning Friday night following a leadoff single to Brice Turang on a 92 mph fastball.
Mariners’ Kirby apologizes to manager
ST. PETERBURG, Fla — Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby apologized to manager Scott Servais for saying he wished he wasn’t sent back to the mound for the seventh inning of a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay after reaching the 90-pitch mark.
Servais said he talked with the 25-year-old right-hander “for a long time” both Friday night and Saturday morning.
BASKETBALL
Loyd signs extension with Storm
SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm have signed All-Star guard Jewell Loyd to a multi-year contract extension as she wraps up the best season of her career.
With one game left in the regular season, Loyd has already set a franchise record for points scored in a season. She leads the league averaging a career-best 24.6 points per game heading into Sunday’s finale against Los Angeles. She’s scored at least 30 points 12 times this season, including a 41-point game against Minnesota in late June.