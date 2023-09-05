Justin Steele tossed dominant two-hit ball through eight innings to move into a tie for the major league lead in wins, leading the Chicago Cubs past the San Francisco Giants, 5-0, on Monday at Wrigley Field.
Steele improved to 16-3, matching the victory total of Atlanta’s Spencer Strider, as he won his seventh straight decision. Chicago’s All-Star left-hander overwhelmed the sliding Giants on a scorching afternoon at Wrigley Field, striking out a career-high 12 and walking two as the Cubs strengthened their grip on the second NL wild card spot.
“Attacking the strike zone, nice job and very efficient,” Chicago manager David Ross said. “That guy on the bump is really talented.”
Steele set the tone by pumping fastballs early with excellent command. Giants hitters made solid contact only a few times as the lefty threw 73 of 107 pitches for strikes.
“Then the secondary stuff is really nice,” Ross said “You go that deep in the game, you’re bound to, with his stuff, get some extra punch-outs there.”
Steele warmed up quickly on a 90-degree day. He had a hunch it might be a good one.
“It’s always fun when you know you have your stuff and you kind of know where your four-seam (fastball) is going, your slider, you’re able to go in and out, up-down.”
Seiya Suzuki hit a 432-foot solo shot off Giants starter Logan Webb in the second, then drove in Chicago’s second run with a line double to the right-center wall in the seventh. Suzuki has rebounded from a mid-season slump, upping his batting average to .267 and homer total to 15.
Yan Gomes also had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Dansby Swanson drove an insurance run in the eighth with a bloop double that dropped in front of and got by Giants left fielder Mitch Haniger.
After allowing a solid line single to Casey Schmitt with two outs in the second, Steele retired 16 straight until walking J.D. Davis to start the eighth. Davis was erased on a double play before Paul DeJong singled for San Francisco’s second hit.
José Cuas pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the win. The 28-year-old Steele hasn’t lost since July 16 when Boston scored six runs — five unearned — against him.
Pirates 4, Brewers 2 — At Pittsburgh: Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and tripled, and Jack Suwinski drilled his 23rd home run for Pittsburgh. The Pirates won for the sixth time in seven games behind six strong innings from Luis Ortiz, who recovered from an early bout of wildness to send the NL Central-leading Brewers to a second straight loss. Hayes gave the Pirates the lead with a home run off Corbin Burnes in the fifth.
Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 2 — At Phoenix: Merrill Kelly matched a career high with 12 strikeouts in seven dominating innings, Jace Peterson hit a two-run double and Arizona beat Colorado.
Phillies 9, Padres 7 — At San Diego: Alec Bohm hit a bases-clearing double in the first, and Edmundo Sosa, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber homered for Philadelphia, which bolted to a 8-1 lead through three innings before holding on to win.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Royals 12, White Sox 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Cole Ragans continued his recent success with six scoreless innings for Kansas City. The American League Pitcher of the Month for August retired the first 13 batters he faced and finished with just one hit allowed. Edward Olivares was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs. Every Royals starter except for Salvador Perez had at least one hit, and Perez had an RBI.
Twins 20, Guardians 6 — At Cleveland: Royce Lewis had a grand slam and a career-high six RBIs, and Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa added solo homers off Lucas Giolito in his Cleveland debut for AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Red Sox 7, Rays 3 —At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Triston Casas homered and drove in four runs, Brayan Bello earned his team-leading 11th win and Boston stopped a 13-game losing streak at Tropicana Field.
Astros 13, Rangers 6 — At Arlington, Texas: Mauricio Dubón and Jose Altuve twice hit back-to-back home runs, rookie catcher Yainer Diaz had a three-run shot to cap Houston’s big seventh inning, and the Astros pulled within a percentage point of first-place Seattle.
Blue Jays 6, Athletics 5 (10 innings) — At Oakland, Calif.: Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal hit a tiebreaking double in Toronto’s three-run 10th inning on the first pitch thrown by Francisco Pérez, and the Blue Jays held on to beat Oakland.
INTERLEAGUE
Reds 6, Mariners 3 — At Cincinnati: Spencer Steer hit a three-run home run to help Cincinnati beat Seattle in an interleague matchup of playoff contenders.