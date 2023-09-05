Giants Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele delivers during the first inning Monday against the San Francisco Giants.

 Charles Rex Arbogast The Associated Press

Justin Steele tossed dominant two-hit ball through eight innings to move into a tie for the major league lead in wins, leading the Chicago Cubs past the San Francisco Giants, 5-0, on Monday at Wrigley Field.

Steele improved to 16-3, matching the victory total of Atlanta’s Spencer Strider, as he won his seventh straight decision. Chicago’s All-Star left-hander overwhelmed the sliding Giants on a scorching afternoon at Wrigley Field, striking out a career-high 12 and walking two as the Cubs strengthened their grip on the second NL wild card spot.

