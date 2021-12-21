Former University of Dubuque standout defensive back Michael Joseph was activated off the Chicago Bears’ practice squad to the active roster ahead of their Monday Night Football showdown with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.
With 14 players still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bears made several roster moves hours before Monday night’s game at Soldier Field, which ended after the Telegraph Herald went to press.
Right tackle Germain Ifedi was activated from injured reserve after having missed the past eight games, and eight players were flexed from the practice squad to the active roster: wide receivers Nsimba Webster and Dazz Newsome; defensive end LaCale London; outside linebacker Charles Snowden, and cornerbacks Joseph, Thomas Graham Jr., Dee Virgin and BoPete Keyes.
Joseph joined the Bears in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. After spending most of 2018 and 2019 on the practice squad, he was added to the 53-man roster for the final two weeks of the 2019 season but did not see any game action.
Joseph missed all of last season after being placed on injured reserve Aug. 31 followed by the reserve/COVID-19 list Oct. 24.
During his time at Dubuque, Joseph was the Cliff Harris Award Winner for best small college defensive player; a first-team All-American in 2017 and competed in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which showcases top NFL prospects.
Carlson FG lifts Raiders over depleted Browns
CLEVELAND — Daniel Carlson’s 48-yard field goal as time expired sent the Las Vegas Raiders to a 16-14 win on Monday night over the COVID-19-depleted Cleveland Browns in a game pushed back two days by the NFL amid an uptick of virus cases across the league.
Down by a point, quarterback Derek Carr patiently drove the Raiders (7-7) into Cleveland (7-7) territory in the final two minutes. Then Carlson shrugged off being iced by the Browns to boot his winner, keeping Las Vegas in the playoff mix.
Bucs’ Godwin out for season with torn ACL
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be out for the remainder of the season.
Godwin was injured early in the second quarter of a 9-0 loss to New Orleans on Sunday night after catching a pass from Tom Brady over the middle and taking a hard hit directly on the knee from Saints cornerback P.J. Williams.
Giants shut down Daniel Jones for season
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants are shutting down Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of a sprained neck. Coach Joe Judge said Monday the team’s medical staff reviewed Jones’ medical scans over the past 24 hours and determined it would be best if he did not play in the team’s final three games.
BASKETBALL
Badgers seeking new opponent for Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team is seeking a new opponent for Thursday at the Kohl Center after being notified that Morgan State is unable to travel to Madison due to COVID-19 complications within its program.
The Badgers and Bears were scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday as part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader at the Kohl Center. The women’s game vs. Eastern Illinois is still scheduled for noon and the men’s team is now actively seeking a new opponent for the evening time slot.
USA Basketball announces Kerr as next coach
Steve Kerr saw everything that Gregg Popovich went through as coach of the U.S. men’s national team, saw exactly how difficult it was last summer for the Americans to emerge from the Tokyo Olympics with another gold medal.
Kerr was formally announced as the next coach of the U.S. men’s team on Monday in San Francisco, a not-very-well-kept secret in recent weeks that the Golden State coach would be taking over for Popovich and leading the Americans — if they qualify — into the 2023 Basketball World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
BASEBALL
MLB sued by 4 former affiliates over cuts
NEW YORK — Four minor league teams that lost their big league affiliations before the 2021 season have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Major League Baseball, using a law firm that has represented players’ unions. Parent companies of the Staten Island Yankees, Tri-City Valley Cats, Norwich Sea Unicorns and Salem-Keizer Volcanoes filed suit Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, accusing the baseball commissioner’s office of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act.
Report: A’s promote Kotsay to manager
The Oakland A’s face an offseason full of uncertainty, but laid down one foundational brick on Monday. The A’s have found their next manager from within the organization as Mark Kotsay is set to take over the job after Bob Melvin — the winningest manager in Oakland A’s history — left for the San Diego Padres earlier this offseason. Kotsay was the Oakland third-base coach last year, his seventh on Melvin’s staff.