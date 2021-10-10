SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers placed star tight end George Kittle on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury that has been bothering him for weeks.
Kittle, a former University of Iowa star who is married to Dubuque native Claire Till, played through the injury last week but was unable to practice at all this week. The Niners decided to shut him down for at least the next three games in hopes he can be completely healed for the second half of the season. Kittle will be eligible to return on Nov. 7 when the Niners host Arizona.
This is the third straight year Kittle has missed time with injuries. He missed two games in 2019 with a knee injury and eight games last season with injuries to his knee and foot.
Kittle has 19 catches for 227 yards in four games this season. His 283 career catches since being drafted in the fifth round in 2017 are third-most for any tight end in that span, and he ranks second to Kansas City’s Travis Kelce with 3,806 yards receiving.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears placed running back David Montgomery on injured reserve because of a sprained knee and activated linebacker Danny Trevathan on Saturday. They also announced defensive tackle Akiem Hicks did not travel with the team and will miss today’s game at Las Vegas.
Montgomery will miss at least three games after he was hurt on a run in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over Detroit. The third-year pro ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing with 309 yards. Damien Williams will play a bigger role in his absence.
Trevathan, in his 10th season, missed the first four games.
Hicks went out with a groin injury on the defense’s first play last week, leaving the Bears without a disruptive force on the line.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have placed Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, sidelining the cornerback for at least the next three games.
The Packers announced the move Saturday.
Alexander hurt a shoulder Sunday in a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday he was hopeful that Alexander will avoid surgery and could “be back with us in a matter of weeks.”
BASEBALL
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have dismissed third base coach Joey Cora after five seasons at the post. The Pirates announced the move Saturday, less than a week after they finished 61-101 and last in the NL Central.
The 56-year-old Cora, the older brother of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, was often criticized by Pittsburgh fans for aggressively waving runners home. The Pirates ranked among the major league leaders in outs made at the plate.
Cora previously was a bench coach for the Chicago White Sox and Miami.
AUTO RACING
CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger charged into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with an overtime victory Saturday in the elimination race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Allmendinger remained a perfect 3-0 on the hybrid road course/oval added to the NASCAR schedule in 2018. He wasn’t in the inaugural race, won by Chase Briscoe.
GOLF
Late surge gives Schenk 1-shot lead in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Adam Schenk let the wind do the work for a driver onto the par-4 15th green, the start of three birdies over his last four holes Saturday that led to a 5-under 66 and a one-shot lead over Matthew Wolff in the Shriners Children’s Open.
The wind also helped him rip another drive on the 18th that set up a gap wedge for his final birdie, giving the 29-year-old from Indiana another shot at his first PGA Tour victory.
WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — One more round in the 60s at the Founders Cup is all Jin Young Ko needs to join Annika Sorenstam in the LPGA Tour record book.
That might be all it takes to win the Founders Cup, too. Ko picked up her fourth birdie on the par-5 16th and closed with two pars for a 2-under 69, giving her a four-shot lead Saturday at Mountain Ridge as she tries to win for the third time this year.
MADRID — World No. 1 Jon Rahm will need a big comeback to have a chance at successfully defending his Spanish Open title.
Rahm started Saturday one shot off the lead, but a rough third round left him six strokes behind new leader Rafa Cabrera Bello heading into the final round.
Rahm holds a share of ninth after carding a 1-over-72 through the third round at Madrid’s Club de Campo Villa. He hit a double bogey on the sixth hole and bogeyed the fourth, 11th and 12th holes, to go with four birdies.