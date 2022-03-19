Bottom line: The BYU Cougars and the Northern Iowa Panthers meet in the National Invitation Tournament. The Cougars are 9-6 against WCC opponents. BYU ranks second in the WCC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 2.8. The Panthers are 14-4 in MVC play. Northern Iowa averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.
Top performers: Te’Jon Lucas is averaging 10.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Cougars. Alex Barcello is averaging 11.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for BYU. AJ Green is averaging 18.9 points for the Panthers. Noah Carter is averaging 9.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.
Last 10 games: The Cougars are 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game. The Panthers are 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.
Bottom line: The Drake Bulldogs square off against the Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne Mastodons in the College Basketball Invitational. The Bulldogs are 13-5 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks ninth in the MVC with 11.6 assists per game led by Roman Penn averaging 3.9. The Mastodons’ record in Horizon games is 15-6. IPFW averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.
Top performers: Tucker DeVries is shooting 41.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake. Jarred Godfrey is averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mastodons. Jalon Pipkins is averaging 12.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for IPFW.
Last 10 games: The Bulldogs are 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game. The Mastodons are 9-1, averaging 68.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.