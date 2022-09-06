PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin deliberately — and quite effectively — declined to announce a starting quarterback for months, even as all signs pointed to Mitch Trubisky.
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ longtime head coach wanted to wait until it was — as he said over and over and over during the offseason and throughout training camp — the time was “appropriate.”
In the end, Tomlin let his players effectively make the announcement for him, then quietly reinforced it not with his booming voice but with a piece of paper.
Trubisky, a former Chicago Bears starter, will be the starter on Sunday when Pittsburgh begins the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Cincinnati. Tomlin placed Trubisky’s name atop the depth chart on Monday afternoon, just hours after Trubisky’s teammates selected him as one of Pittsburgh’s five co-captains.
Trubisky has said all the right things and done all the right things seemingly from the moment he signed a two-year deal for the chance to replace Roethlisberger. He reached out individually to the returning players on offense and welcomed the skill position players to his home in South Florida during the spring in hopes of building chemistry.
Trubisky began the spring atop the depth chart and despite a push from Mason Rudolph and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett — both of whom performed well throughout the offseason program and training camp — Trubisky never provided much reason for Tomlin to switch things up.
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have signed free agent left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year contract.
The former longtime NFC East rival joins Dallas with eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith likely sidelined until at least December with a torn hamstring. The 40-year-old Peters spent 11 of his first 16 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Texas native likely won’t be ready for Sunday’s opener against Tampa Bay.
NEW YORK — Zach Wilson worked out on the field Monday and it remains possible the New York Jets quarterback could return from a knee injury in time to start the season opener.
Coach Robert Saleh said during a Zoom call that Wilson did some throwing while testing out his right knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which was repaired via arthroscopic surgery. Saleh added the Jets will evaluate Wilson over the next two days and make a decision Wednesday on whether he or Joe Flacco will be under center Sunday against Baltimore.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler will miss at least one game after injuring his left leg in a season-opening victory over Illinois State. The status report for No. 18 Wisconsin ruled Wohler out for Saturday’s home game with Washington State. Badgers coach Paul Chryst indicated there’s a strong possibility the injury will keep Wohler out for a longer period. Wisconsin’s depth chart indicates either Utah transfer Kamo’i Latu or Preston Zachman will start at free safety against Washington State. Zachman had an interception in the Illinois State game.
ARKADEPLHIA, Ark. — Ouachita Baptist defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough has died after collapsing suddenly. The school announced Yarbrough’s death Sunday on social media.
Yarbrough had two tackles in Thursday’s 42-32 win at Oklahoma Baptist. He was an All-Great American Conference honorable mention selection last year who had 27 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. Yarbrough was from Rowlett, Texas, and played for Sachse (Texas) High School. Ouachita Baptist is a Division II program in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
NEW ORLEANS — Shyheim Brown blocked LSU’s extra-point attempt with no time left to give Florida State a 24-23 victory Sunday night, spoiling Brian Kelly’s debut as Tigers coach.
Despite a slew of mistakes including a muffed punt with 2:15 left, LSU came within the extra point of tying it in the wild finish. Florida State’s Treshaun Ward fumbled at the LSU 1 with 1:20 to go, and Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels drove LSU for a touchdown on a 2-yard pass to Jaray Jenkins with no time left. But Brown deflected Damian Ramos’ kick, touching off a Florida State celebration.
MOTOR SPORTS
INDIANAPOLIS — Greg Anderson won his 100th career NHRA race, defeating Dallas Glenn in the Pro Stock finals of the U.S. Nationals. Anderson reached 208.07 mph in his 6.587-second winning run. Seven of his victories have come at Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Veteran Ron Capps, the defending world champion in Funny Car, won for the 71st time in his career and first in 27 appearances at Indy with a run of 3.911 seconds at 327.98 mph to defeat points leader Robert Hight in the final round.
