PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could be his last at Heinz Field.
“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees,” Roethlisberger said on Thursday. “That’s just not what I’ve ever done, or who I am. But looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing that this could be it.”
The 39-year-old insisted that he won’t make any final decisions until after the season, and Roethlisberger noted that his team remains in the playoff hunt.
But for now, the veteran quarterback publicly acknowledged for the first time that he could play his final home game on Monday.
“I’ll address the definite answer at some point down the road,” Roethlisberger said. “My focus is on winning this game. If it is indeed my last regular-season game (at Heinz Field), it’s going to be one of the most important games of my career.”
Mayfield downplays death threats after loss
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield’s focus is solely on the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s got no time for the “keyboard warriors.”
The Browns’ polarizing quarterback downplayed death threats he received following his four-interception performance at Green Bay, calling attacks by his critics on social media “empty threats” and “ignorant.’”
“It’s just one of those things that it’s blown up to be a much bigger deal on the outside,” Mayfield said Thursday on a Zoom call following practice. “It’s not like it’s anything new for us.”
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent at practice
BALTIMORE — A day after returning to practice, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not present for the portion of Thursday’s session open to reporters, a possible setback in his recovery from an ankle injury.
A gimpy Jackson was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, his first since being carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. But coach John Harbaugh had said before the practice that he was “really hopeful” Jackson would start in Sunday’s essentially must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Ravens ink Mekari to 3-year extension
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens signed offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension Thursday. The new deal keeps Mekari under contract through the 2024 season. The 24-year-old Mekari has played in 36 games with Baltimore, including 23 starts.
The Ravens also activated quarterback Tyler Huntley and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Slater, David 4th-time nominees for award
NEW YORK — Matthew Slater and Lavonte David are nominees for the fourth time for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Joining Slater, a wide receiver and special teams standout for New England, and Tampa Bay linebacker David are Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Houston receiver Brandin Cooks, Miami defensive back Jason McCourty, New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan, San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Minnesota wideout Adam Thielen.
Leonard off virus list, ready to face Raiders
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard couldn’t wait to get back to work Thursday.
He has even bigger plans for Sunday. Less than three hours after team officials activated the two-time All-Pro and two other starters from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Leonard explained how difficult it was to miss Saturday’s game at Arizona — and how eager he is to face the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.
BASKETBALL
Cavs making progress in trade for Rondo
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have made progress in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers about a trade involving veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, a person familiar with the potential deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Cleveland has been urgently looking for an experienced guard since Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending knee injury Tuesday night. The Cavs and Lakers are “trending” toward completing the trade.
Doc Rivers placed in COVID safety protocols
NEW YORK — Just when you think things will get somewhat back to normal for the 76ers, they’re set to be without Doc Rivers. The Sixers coach, who is vaccinated, has been placed in the NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols, sources confirmed. Assistant coach Dan Burke will serve as acting coach until Rivers returns.
Hawkeyes to play Evansville on Sunday
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will host the Evansville Purple Aces on Sunday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. and will air live on Big Ten Network.
The matchup is the second between the two teams. Iowa defeated Evansville, 76-64, during the 1983-84 season.
All game tickets and parking passes previously issued for the Iowa game vs. Illinois will be valid for the game Sunday vs. Evansville.