New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says teams in his state can return to their facilities for training after a pause of more than two months.
“Starting today, all the New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps,” the Democratic governor said during a news conference Sunday.
The New York City area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S. by the coronavirus pandemic, but COVID-19 deaths and new infections in the state have been trending downward. Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are discussing the resumption of their seasons with their players’ unions.
“I believe that sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena — do it! Do it!” Cuomo said. “Work out the economics, if you can. We want you up. We want people to be able to watch sports. To the extent people are still staying home, it gives people something to do. It’s a return to normalcy. So we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible. And we’ll work with them to make sure that can happen.”
MOTOR SPORTS
Fired NASCAR star Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws race Saturday night in Pevley, Missouri, a day after finishing second behind brother-in-law Brad Sweet in the first Sprint Cup event with live fans in the dirt series’ return from a coronavirus pandemic suspension.
With attendance limited and other safety measures in place at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway, Larson edged Brent Marks by 0.794 seconds — with Sweet third in the 40-lap feature on the one-third mile oval. Larson has returned to dirt racing after losing his NASCAR Cup ride with Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during an online race.
Larson earned $20,000 for his ninth career series victory as part of the two-state Drydene Double Down Invitational, with Ricky Thornton Jr. also getting $20,000 for his Late Model victory at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota in a race run without fans at the track.
Formula One driver George Russell won the virtual Monaco Grand Prix race by a large margin on the day the iconic race would have been held.
The 22-year-old British driver, who races for the Williams team in F1, finished 39 seconds ahead of former F1 driver Esteban Gutiérrez of Mexico. Charles Leclerc, who is from Monaco and lives near the actual race track’s start line, finished in third place. He was 15 seconds behind Gutiérrez.
F1 has been holding virtual races because the real series has not started this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first 10 races have been either postponed or canceled outright. Monaco was canceled for the first time in 66 years.
FOOTBALL
METAIRIE, La. — Linebacker Anthony Chickillo has agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints after playing the last five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The deal was announced Saturday by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Chickillo is changing teams for the first time. He was drafted in the sixth round by Pittsburgh in 2015. Chickillo played in 11 games for the Steelers last season, finishing with 11 tackles and half a sack.