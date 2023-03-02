Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Pennzoil 400
Site: Las Vegas
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:35 p.m., and qualifying, 1:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (FOX).
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.
Alsco Uniforms 300
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:35 p.m., and qualifying, 6:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).
Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.
Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200
Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:35 p.m., qualifying, 4:05 p.m., and race, 7:35 p.m. (FS1).
Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.
Bahrain Grand Prix
Site: Sakhir, Bahrain.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5:30 a.m. and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).
Track: Bahrain International Circuit.
Race distance: 57 laps, 191.5 miles.
Fast fact: Max Verstappen begins his second consecutive championship defense in the F1 opener this weekend in Bahrain.
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Site: St. Petersburg, Florida.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 2 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., and qualifying, 1:15 p.m.; Sunday, race, 11:20 a.m. (NBC).
Track: St. Petersburg street course.
Race distance: 100 laps, 180 miles.
Fast fact: Will Power will defend his IndyCar title on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Next event: March 9-12, Gainesville, Florida.
