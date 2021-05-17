FRISCO, Texas — Eric Schmid threw for three touchdowns, including a 10-yarder to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left, and Sam Houston wrapped the longest and most unusual college football season with its first FCS national title, beating top-seeded South Dakota State 23-21 on a rain-drenched Sunday.
Jequez Ezzard caught two touchdowns for No. 2 seed Sam Houston (10-0). He also had a 5-yard catch on fourth-and-3 to extend the final 16-play, 65-yard drive, after Schmid converted an earlier fourth-and-1 with a 9-yard run.
South Dakota State (8-2) went ahead 21-17 on Isaiah Davis’ third TD run, an 85-yarder with 5:41 left. Davis, who finished with 178 yards rushing on 14 carries, went down the sideline in front of the Jackrabbits bench, eluding half of the defense before breaking free to the end zone.
Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler got his record 24th FCS playoff victory, and became the first coach to win FCS titles at multiple schools. He was the coach of his alma mater when Delaware won the 2003 title.
The New York Giants signed wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and running back Corey Clement on Sunday.
Benjamin, who was a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2014, has not played in the NFL since 2018 when he split time between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
Clement, who joined the Eagles as a rookie free agent, spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia and won the Super Bowl in his rookie season.
BASEBALL
LOS ANGELES — World Series MVP Corey Seager will miss at least a few weeks for the Los Angeles Dodgers after breaking a bone in his right hand.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the star shortstop does not need surgery on his broken fifth metacarpal — the bone closest to the palm in his pinky finger. Seager’s hand was in a splint and a wrap Sunday morning while he chatted with his agent, Scott Boras, in the Dodger Stadium stands before the defending champions’ series finale against Miami.
TENNIS
ROME — Rafael Nadal beat a tired Novak Djokovic, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. The title also re-established Nadal as the overwhelming favorite for the French Open, where he will be aiming for an even harder-to-believe 14th title starting in two weeks.
The top-ranked Djokovic spent nearly five hours on court Saturday, when he had to rally for a rain-delayed quarterfinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas before winning another three-setter over local favorite Lorenzo Sonego in the semifinals. Nadal played only once on Saturday, beating Reilly Opelka in 1 ½ hours.
In the women’s final, reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek routed Karolina Pliskova with a “double bagel” 6-0 6-0.
BOXING
LONDON — Tyson Fury has announced he will take on Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in an all-British fight to determine the undisputed world heavyweight champion.
Confirmation of the fight has not been made official by either of the boxers’ promoters, though they have previously revealed that it will take place in Saudi Arabia and given Aug. 14 as a potential date.
Fury holds the WBC belt. Joshua owns the WBA, WBO and IBF titles. Lennox Lewis was the last undisputed heavyweight champion, in 1999-2000.
MOTOR SPORTS
CONCORD, N.C. — John Force won yet again at age 72, topping the Funny Car field Sunday in the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals for his record 152nd event victory.
Force beat J.R. Todd, Cruz Pedregon and Alexis DeJoria in the final with a 3.916-second run at 328.78 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Dallas Glenn in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
SOCCER
SANAA, Yemen — Yemen’s soccer association said Sunday that the country’s national team coach Sami al-Naash has died from COVID-19.
The Yemen Football Association says he died on Monday in a hospital in the southern port city of Aden. Local reports say al-Naash was infected while at a camp for the national team in the southern province of Shabwa last month.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
HOUSTON— Charles Oliveira claimed the UFC lightweight title Saturday night, stopping Michael Chandler with a barrage of punches early in the second round at UFC 262. Oliveira (31-8) earned his ninth consecutive victory.