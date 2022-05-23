Blake Bussan (Cuba City) — Bussan struck out seven and allowed just two runs in a complete-game 8-2 victory at Mineral Point on Tuesday to give the Cubans (14-3, 11-1) the outright SWAL championship, the second in veteran coach Steve Graber’s tenure. He also had a double and a pair of RBIs. On Thursday, Bussan went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in a 6-4 win over Dodgeville. He added two more hits Friday in a loss to Fennimore.
Zoe Eisenberg (Galena) — The freshman won the girls wheelchair division discus state championship on Saturday at the Illinois Class 2A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. Eisenberg finished with a toss of 9.49 meters to claim the gold medal. She also finished with a runner-up finish in the wheelchair shot put with a throw of 2.92 meters while representing the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge tri-op program.
Matthew Kruse (Senior) — The senior wrapped up his high school track career with a pair of gold medals at the Iowa Class 4A state meet this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. He ran the 400 hurdles in 52.80 to beat runner-up Logan Piper, of Indianola, by more than a second. He also rallied the Rams to a title when he anchored the state champion 4x400 relay, which included Easton Stackis, Jack Gilligan and Jaden Arnold and set a school record with a 3:19.82.
