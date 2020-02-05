LOS ANGELES — A public memorial has been announced for three members of a family who died along with Kobe Bryant and others when a helicopter crashed in foggy weather last month outside Los Angeles.
The service for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
“Needless to say ... there will be plenty of room so if you’d like to be a part of this, we’d love to have you!” Altobelli’s brother, Tony, wrote Monday in a Facebook post.
Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven other people died Jan. 26 when the helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles. A public memorial for the former Lakers superstar and his daughter is expected, but plans have not been announced.
The remains of all the victims have been released by the Los Angeles County coroner, online records show.
Also killed in the crash were Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, and the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan,
Knicks fire president Steve Mills
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks made a big move before the trade deadline — by getting rid of the guy who would have been making their deals. They fired President Steve Mills on Tuesday, shaking up the front office at a most unusual time.
General manager Scott Perry will take over control of the basketball operations, with the team announcing that it would begin an immediate search for a new president just two days before the trade deadline.
BASEBALL
Report: Dodgers to acquire Betts, Price
LOS ANGELES — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to trade star outfielder Mookie Betts and left-handed pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN reported on Tuesday evening. The report indicated outfielder Alex Verdugo is the top player headed to Boston, but additional players in the transaction haven’t been identified.
Arbitrator: Union didn’t prove Bryant’s case
NEW YORK — Arbitrator Mark Irvings issued his decision Tuesday to deny the grievance filed by Cubs star Kris Bryant, ruling the players’ association did not prove Chicago’s reasons for holding the third baseman in the minors at the start of the 2015 season were a pretext to push back his eligibility for free agency.
The text of Irvings’ decision was not made public but its reasoning was described to The Associated Press by a person who had read it. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the release of the text had not been authorized. Bryant hit .425 with nine homers in 40 at-bats during spring training in 2015. He started the season at Triple-A Iowa, where he batted .321 with three homers in seven games.
Writer who left Jeter off ballot to stay private
NEW YORK — The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private.
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballots of 315 Hall voters on Tuesday, and all public ballots included the longtime New York Yankees captain.
Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21, elected along with slugger Larry Walker. They will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 26 along with catcher Ted Simmons and late players’ association head Marvin Miller, who were elected by the modern era committee in November.
D-backs sign Jon Jay, Jackson
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed four players to minor league contracts Monday, including outfielder Jon Jay and pitcher Edwin Jackson.
The other two were catcher John Hicks and outfielder Trayce Thompson. All four have experience in the majors and were invited to big league camp this month.
The 34-year-old Jay spent part of the 2018 season with the Diamondbacks and played last year for the Chicago White Sox. He has a .285 batting average over 10 seasons and will compete for a spot on the Arizona roster as a versatile player who can handle all three outfield spots.
Phillies to retire late Halladay’s number
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the late Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay’s No. 34 this season. The Phillies will pay tribute to Halladay on May 29, 2020, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Marlins. It was the 20th perfect game in MLB history.
Halladay was 40 when he was killed in a plane crash in November 2017.
Halladay went 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts over his career with Toronto and Philadelphia. He was 3-2 with a 2.37 ERA in five postseason starts, all with the Phillies. He joined Don Larsen (1956) of the New York Yankees as the only pitchers to throw a no-hitter in the postseason.
Atlanta’s Greene to arbitration
PHOENIX — Atlanta reliever Shane Greene became the first player to go to salary arbitration this year, asking a three-man panel for a raise from $4 million to $6.75 million as the Braves argued for $6.25 million. Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Brian Keller and Allen Ponak heard the case Tuesday.
A 31-year-old right-hander, Greene was a first-time All-Star last year. He had a 2.30 ERA in 65 relief appearances with 64 strikeouts and 17 walks in 62 2/3 innings for Detroit and Atlanta, which acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline. He had a 4.01 ERA in 27 games for the Braves.
FOOTBALL
Jaguars hire 49ers assistant GM
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke as their director of player personnel.
Baalke replaces Chris Polian, who was fired last month after seven seasons in Jacksonville. The Jaguars announced the hire Tuesday. Baalke spent the last three years working for the NFL as a football operations consultant. Before that, he spent 12 seasons with the 49ers (2005-16), including the final six as GM.
HOCKEY
blackhawks game in here
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matt Dumba scored 2:21 into overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Adam Boqvist and Olli Maatta scored for Chicago, which rallied from a 2-0 deficit.