US Open Tennis
Coco Gauff serves to Caroline Wozniacki during the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday in New York.

 Eduardo Munoz Alvarez The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff is the first American teen since Serena Williams more than two decades ago to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals two years in a row, so the 19-year-old from Florida knows her way out of trouble on a tennis court.

As the second set slipped away against Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Gauff needed a chance to think things through after handing over a break with a pair of double-faults and a stumble that left her doing the splits.

