Bears Colts Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at the Colts’ training camp on Thursday in Westfield, Ind. The Bears and Colts play tonight in a preseason contest.

 Darron Cummings The Associated Press

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Anthony Richardson wants his Indianapolis Colts home debut to be as impressive as his last performance at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Justin Fields will have a front row view — from the Bears sideline.

