Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 49 points, Khris Middleton had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks edged Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114, on Sunday in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo also had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. He went 21 for 36 from the field, helping Milwaukee overcome a terrific performance by Durant.
The Bucks (40-24) won for the third time in four games to pull within 2 1/2 games of the Nets (43-22) in the three-way battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia is on top at 42-21 heading into its matchup with San Antonio on Sunday night.
Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn again on Tuesday night.
Durant had 42 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, but he missed a difficult fadeaway 3-pointer at the buzzer. Kyrie Irving scored 20 points, and Landry Shamet finished with 17.
Antetokounmpo finished three points shy of his career high, set against Philadelphia in March 2019.
Trail Blazers 129, Celtics 119 — At Boston: CJ McCollum scored 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Portland held on to beat Boston, extending the Trail Blazers’ winning streak to four.
Knicks 122, Rockets 97 — At Houston: Julius Randle scored 31 points in three quarters to lead New York. Randle, who had seven rebounds and six assists, scored 15 points in the third quarter to pad the lead and spent the fourth quarter on the bench with the game out of reach.
Heat 121, Hornets 111 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and surging Miami moved into sole possession of sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
Suns 123, Thunder 120 — At Oklahoma City: Devin Booker scored 32 points, and Phoenix Suns held on to win. Former Thunder guard Chris Paul added 18 points and 11 assists.
Kings 111, Mavericks 99 — At Dallas: Buddy Hield scored 27 points, Marvin Bagley III had 23 points and nine rebounds, giving the also-ran Kings a season sweep of the playoff-contending Mavericks.
76ers 113, Spurs 111 — At San Antonio: Joel Embiid scored 34 points, Seth Curry chipped in 22 and Philadelphia held off San Antonio.