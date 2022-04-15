IOWA CITY — University of Iowa sophomore forward Kris Murray announced on Thursday that he has submitted papers for early entry to the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.
Underclassmen have until June 1 to remain in or remove his name from the draft.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to play the game I love every day and to wear the Black and Gold,” Murray said in a statement released by the school. “My focus is being able to grow as a player in every way possible. The opportunity to get feedback and experience working out for NBA teams will help me become the best player I can possibly be and take my game to the next level. I have big plans for next year and this experience will help me do that.”
Murray posted single-season bests in every statistical category last season. He improved his scoring average by 9.1 points per game and rebounding average by 3.7. Murray was Iowa’s leading scorer (9.7 ppg) and rebounder (4.3 rpg) off the bench.
He ranked second on the squad in 3-point accuracy (.387, 43-of-11), blocked shots per game (0.9) and field goals made (124), third in offensive (1.6) and defensive (2.7) rebounds, and fourth in steals (0.8). He made at least one 3-pointer in a team-best 17 consecutive games and recorded multiple steals in 10 games and multiple blocks in nine contests.
“We fully support Kris using this opportunity to receive the feedback from NBA personnel through workouts and interviews,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “Kris took great strides and really came into his own last season. He is going through this process with a professional approach, and we are excited to see his game grow to another level.”
Kris’ twin brother Keegan announced last month that he has declared for the NBA draft.