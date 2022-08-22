Brewers Cubs Baseball
Buy Now

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (left) celebrates with second baseman Kolten Wong after they defeated the Chicago Cubs, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

 Nam Y. Huh The Associated Press

CHICAGO — With every big swing, Keston Hiura is making an argument for more playing time with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hiura homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Sunday to salvage the finale of their weekend series.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.