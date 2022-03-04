ST. LOUIS — Northern Iowa head men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson has been named the Missouri Valley Conference’s Coach of the Year, as announced by the league office on Thursday.
In his 16th season at the helm of the UNI program, Jacobson becomes the first coach in MVC history to earn Coach of the Year honors five times (2009, 2010, 2015, 2020), breaking a tie with Maury John of Drake. It is also the sixth time a UNI coach has earned the honor since joining the league in 1991-92, as Eldon Miller was named Coach of the Year in 1996-97.
Under Coach Jacobson, the Panthers claimed the program’s fourth regular season championship and third outright in school history this season. All four regular season titles in UNI history have come under Jacobson’s leadership. UNI enters the 2022 MVC Tournament as the top-seeded team in the field, seeking a fifth conference tournament championship in the Jacobson era (2009, 2010, 2015, 2016).
Coach Jacobson has totaled 319 wins since being named UNI’s head coach in March of 2006, most among active coaches in the MVC, and fourth most in league history. Jacobson ranks third in conference only games in MVC history with 174, a milestone he achieved earlier this season when passing former Creighton/Saint Louis coach Eddie Hickey with his 164th MVC win.
The Panthers return to action today as UNI opens up play at the MVC Tournament in St. Louis at noon against Illinois State.
BASEBALL
MLB, union meet for 1 1/2
hours, discuss next step in talks
NEW YORK — Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer met for 1 1/2 hours Thursday and discussed the major issues in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball’s lockout.
Union general counsel Ian Penny and MLB Executive Vice President Morgan Sword also participated in the session.
The players’ association executive board held a conference call later Thursday. There was no known decision on the timing of the next negotiating session.
Baseball’s ninth work stoppage was in its 92nd day Thursday and is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.
FOOTBALL
NFL suspends all COVID protocols
The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining.
In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams Thursday in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.
Should the NFL find reasons to reimpose any aspects of the protocols, it will do so in conjunction with the NFL Players Association. Teams are required to remain in compliance with state and local laws and may continue “reasonable measures to protect their staff and players,” said the memo obtained by The Associated Press.
GOLF
McIlroy off to another hot start at Bay Hill
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rory McIlroy opened with a 7-under 65 on Thursday and had reason to expect a score like this at Bay Hill, not so much because of the course but rather the day of the week. Good starts have not been a problem for McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the last two years. Now it’s about keeping them going to the finish line.
With three birdies and a 40-foot eagle on the par 5s, McIlroy had his lowest start at Bay Hill and a two-shot lead over Billy Horschel, Beau Hossler and J.J. Spaun.
HOCKEY
Capitals to visit Hurricanes in outdoor game
WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals will be the Carolina Hurricanes’ opponent in the NHL’s outdoor Stadium Series game next season.
The game is scheduled to take place Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium across the parking lot from the Hurricanes’ home arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The league announced the rivalry matchup Thursday. It’s Carolina’s first outdoor game and Washington’s fourth.
SOCCER
Stanford mourns death of goalkeeper
STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, has died. She was 22.
The cause of death was not released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was the soccer player, a senior international relations major.