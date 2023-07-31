SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen enters the mid-season break in unstoppable form, after emphatically winning the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday for an eighth straight win and 10th overall of a crushingly dominant season.
Despite starting from sixth place he finished 22.3 seconds ahead of teammate Sergio Perez to give Red Bull an easy 1-2. It moved Verstappen ominously closer to a third straight world title and his own F1 record of 15 wins from last year.
Verstappen is 125 points ahead of Perez after just 12 races, and his next target is matching Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record of nine straight wins with a victory at the Dutch GP when the lopsided season resumes on Aug. 27.
Recommended for you
“I just want to have a nice time now, have a bit of time with family and friends,” Verstappen said.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished in third spot for a third podium of the season, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth for Mercedes ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.
George Russell was sixth for Mercedes, with Lando Norris (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) completing the top 10.
SONOMA, Calif. —Points leader Gaige Herrera became the first rider in Pro Stock Motorcycle history — and the first NHRA competitor since 2009 — to sweep the three-race NHRA Western Swing, racing to the victory on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway at the 35th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals.
Justin Ashley (Top Fuel) and J.R. Todd (Funny Car) also won the 12th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
BASEBALL
ATLANTA — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Julio Teheran on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday with a right hip impingement.
The move came after Teheran allowed nine runs on 11 hits in five innings in Saturday night’s 11-5 loss to his former team, the Atlanta Braves. Teheran (2-5, 4.74 ERA in 11 games) has lost his last three decisions.
TORONTO — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures on Sunday, a day after he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah.
Ward was taken to a Toronto hospital after being struck in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 loss. He was released from hospital Saturday evening.
Before Sunday’s game, Angels manager Phil Nevin said Ward did not have vision damage. Surgery is an option for Ward, but no decision has been made. It was not clear when Ward would be able to return to California. The Angels play a three-game series at Atlanta this week before returning home Thursday to host Seattle.
FOOTBALL
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have given outside linebacker Danielle Hunter a hefty pay raise.
The agreement on a new deal paves the way for the team’s best pass rusher to participate in practice after a months-long contract stalemate.
Hunter is a three-time Pro Bowl pick with 71 sacks. He will turn 29 in three months. Hunter reported to training camp last week on schedule after skipping the offseason program and mandatory minicamp.
He has yet to join the team on the field.
IRVINE, Calif. — Two-time Super Bowl champion running back Sony Michel has decided to retire on the opening weekend of training camp with the Los Angeles Rams.
TENNIS
HAMBURG, Germany — Alexander Zverev won the Hamburg European Open for the first time on Sunday by beating Laslo Djere, 7-5, 6-3. It’s the 26-year-old Zverev’s first title since winning in Turin, Italy, in November 2021 and he achieved it without dropping a set at his hometown tournament.
WARSAW, Poland — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has won her fourth title of the year and her first at home by routing Laura Siegemund, 6-0, 6-1, in the final of the Poland Open. The French Open champion didn’t lose a set over the course of the tournament.
ATLANTA — Taylor Fritz won his sixth career title, beating Aleksandar Vukic of Australia 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4 at the Atlanta Open. The top seed and highest-ranked American at No. 9 tuned up for the U.S. Open with his second victory of the season on hard courts, having won the Delray Beach title in February.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
SALT LAKE CITY — Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier with a head kick one minute into the second round to win the main event lightweight bout at UFC 291 on Saturday night.
The third-ranked Gaethje (26-4) celebrated his victory by climbing to the top of the Octagon fence and doing a backflip off it. His perfectly timed headshot helped him avenge a loss to Poirier in 2018 when he suffered a fourth-round technical knockout via strikes. It was Gaethje’s 20th win by knockout or TKO and his seventh victory in his last nine fights.