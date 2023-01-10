ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he returned to Buffalo on Monday “with a lot of love on my heart” to continue his recovery in a hospital there, a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning and flown to western New York. He was listed in stable condition at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.
“I can confirm that he is doing well. And this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” said Dr. William Knight, one of his doctors in Cincinnati.
Doctors said Hamlin has been walking since having a breathing tube removed on Friday, eating regular food and undergoing therapy. They said he was on a normal or even accelerated trajectory in his recovery from cardiac arrest, which is considered a life-threatening event, and that normal recovery can be measured from weeks to months.
“We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said.
Hamlin’s return comes a day after he cheered on the Bills from his hospital bed during their regular season-ending 35-23 win over the New England Patriots. The game proved to be a cathartic outpouring of support for the Bills and Hamlin.
Arizona ousts head coach Kingsbury, GM Keim
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing.
The 43-year-old Kingsbury — who received a contract extension just last year — finishes his tenure with a 28-37-1 record over four seasons, including a 4-13 mark this year. The Cardinals ended the season on a seven-game losing streak.
Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after 1 year
HOUSTON — Lovie Smith fought until the bitter end to help the Houston Texans to a win in the finale of a dismal season, with his fate likely already sealed.
Hours later he was out of a job.
Smith was fired as coach of the Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after one year
Iowa OL Gallery to College Football Hall
IRVING, Texas — Former University of Iowa offensive lineman Robert Gallery has been named to the 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame. The announcement was made Monday by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
Gallery, a native of Masonville, Iowa (East Buchanan High School), lettered as a Hawkeye offensive tackle from 2000-03. He earned unanimous consensus first-team All-America honors as a senior and was the recipient of the Outland Trophy, presented annually to the best offensive lineman in the nation.
Ex-Badger Vincent elected to college football HOF
IRVING, Texas — The National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame revealed the 2023 Hall of Fame Class on Monday afternoon, announcing Troy Vincent, Sr., as a Class of 2023 inductee. Vincent is the 12th Badger player to be selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Vincent, a standout defensive back, was the first player to earn First-team All-America honors (1991) under Hall of Fame coach Barry Alvarez, establishing himself as one of the most dominating players in the Big Ten during his time as a Badger.
Michigan All-America RB Corum returning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum is staying in school for his senior season and putting his professional football dreams on hold.
Corum announced his decision on Monday, hours before the national championship game, writing in a social media post that he had “unfinished business” on the field and in the classroom.
BASKETBALL
Illinois women end 23-year AP Top 25 drought
Off to one of the best starts in school history, Illinois cracked The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll for the first time in 23 years today.
The Illini (14-3) are ranked No. 24 in their first Top 25 appearance since Nov. 27, 2000. It’s been a remarkable turnaround under first-year coach Shauna Green. The team was 7-20 last season and just 1-13 in the Big Ten. Illinois hasn’t had a winning season since 2012-13.
Nets’ Durant out at least 2 weeks
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant has a sprained right knee and the Brooklyn Nets say he will miss at least two weeks.
Durant was hurt Sunday during the third quarter of the Nets’ 102-101 victory in Miami after the Heat’s Jimmy Butler fell into his knee. Durant grabbed at his knee and briefly remained in the game before asking to come out and going to the locker room.
