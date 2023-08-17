WWCup Australia England Soccer
England’s Rachel Daly and England’s Georgia Stanway celebrate after the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia. England won, 3-1.

 Mark Baker The Associated Press

SYDNEY — Lauren Hemp didn’t let the Women’s World Cup semifinal match between Australia and England become the Sam Kerr show.

Hemp scored to restore England’s lead eight minutes after a superb equalizer from Kerr, and then provided a perfect pass for the clincher as the Lionesses moved into their first World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory over Australia on Wednesday.

