Damion Lee hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and Stephen Curry scored 36 points, sending the Golden State Warriors to a 129-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night for their first win of the season.
With the Chicago defense focused on the sharp-shooting Curry, Lee took a handoff after Golden State inbounded the ball with 5 seconds left and fired from a few feet beyond the top of the 3-point arc.
Lee finished with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting on 3s.
Curry was 11 for 25 from the field, including 5 of 15 on 3-pointers — a day after making 105 straight 3s to finish practice at the Bulls’ facility.
Zach LaVine had 33 points and appeared to hit the game-winner for winless Chicago with a 10-foot pullup with 5 seconds to play.
Wendell Carter Jr. had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 22 for the Bulls (0-3). Chicago committed 24 turnovers. Markkanen sat out the final few minutes with an apparent leg injury.
With his first 3 late in the first quarter, Curry became the third NBA player to amass 2,500 career made 3-pointers. Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie Miller (2,560) are the others.
Sunday's game was Curry's 702nd in the NBA. Allen played in 1,300 games and Miller 1,389.
Late in the third quarter, Curry set a Warriors record for most consecutive made free throws with his 61st dating to last season. He finished 9 for 9 for the game to run his streak to 64.
Rick Barry, who shot underhand from the line, held the previous record with 60 straight in 1976.
Golden State led 60-56 at halftime, but Chicago started quickly in the third and grabbed an 83-73 advantage with 4 1/2 minutes left in the quarter. The Bulls led 97-93 entering the fourth.
With the score tied at 100, the Bulls went on a 10-2 spurt for a 110-102 lead with under eight minutes to play. LaVine scored the final seven points, capping the run with a dunk.
The Bulls maintained the multi-possession margin until Curry hit a 3 with 2:02 left to pull Golden State to 123-121. Otto Porter Jr. then made a 3 for the Bulls with 54 seconds to go, but Curry answered with a three-point play.
After a miss by LaVine, Kevon Looney tied it on a putback with 16.9 seconds remaining, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.
Knicks 130, Bucks 110 — At New York: Tom Thibodeau’s first victory as Knicks coach came surprisingly easy against a top opponent. Julius Randle had 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, Elfrid Payton scored 27 points in his best game as a Knick, and New York led by as much as 28 against the team that had the best record in the NBA the previous two seasons.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who were coming off a 39-point trouncing of Golden State on Christmas.
Pacers 108, Celtics 107 — At Indianapolis: Domantas Sabonis scored on a layup with 8.4 seconds left and finished with his 100th career double-double, helping Indiana to the victory.
Cavaliers 118, 76ers 94 — At Cleveland: Andre Drummond scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made three steals as Cleveland won its third straight game to start the season
Mavericks 124, Clippers 73 — At Los Angeles: Luka Doncic scored 24 points and Dallas led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime to earn their first win of the season. Josh Richardson added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points for the Mavs, who kept up their dominance in the second half, too.
Hornets 106, Nets 104 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Gordon Hayward had 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Charlotte handed Brooklyn its first loss of the season.
Magic 120, Wizards 113 — At Washington: Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross each scored 26 points as Orlando mounted a big fourth quarter comeback to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2009-10.
Pelicans 98, Spurs 95 — At New Orleans: Brandon Ingram had 28 points and 11 rebounds and New Orleans held on to win.