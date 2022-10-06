NASCAR Talladega Auto Racing
Chase Elliott does a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race  Sunday in Talladega, Ala.

 Skip Williams The Associated Press

Chase Elliott is back in front in NASCAR's title chase.

Elliott's victory at Talladega put him back in front by two points over Ryan Blaney, the only playoff driver without a win this season.

