WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested last month at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges.
The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women’s team and did not specify the date of her arrest. Russian media reported the player was Griner, and her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, did not dispute those reports.
“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA,” Kagawa Colas said Saturday. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”
On Saturday, the State Department issued a “do not travel” advisory for Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine and urged all U.S. citizens to depart immediately, citing factors including “the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials” and “the Embassy’s limited ability to assist” Americans in Russia.
Mavs rally out of 19-point deficit, beat Kings
DALLAS — Dorian Finney-Smith hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.3 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks, playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic, overcame a 19-point deficit for the second time this week to beat the Sacramento Kings, 114-113, on Saturday.
Hornets deny Popovich record-tying win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 31 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat San Antonio, 123-117, on Saturday night, leaving Spurs coach Gregg Popovich a victory short of tying the NBA record for career wins.
Florida Gulf Coast fires Fly after 4 seasons
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast fired men’s basketball coach Michael Fly on Saturday after four seasons.
Fly went 21-11 this season, by far the best record of his tenure. He was 55-59 in his four years and will have the chance to coach if the Eagles are chosen for one of this month’s postseason tournaments such as the College Basketball Classic.
HOCKEY
Flyers extend home mastery of Blackhawks
PHILADELPHIA — Cam Atkinson had two goals and an assist, Joel Farabee chipped in three assists and the Philadelphia Flyers earned a rare victory of late, 4-3, over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
The Flyers have won 16 straight regular-season contests at home against Chicago. The Blackhawks’ last regular-season victory in Philadelphia came on Nov. 9, 1996 — Chicago, however, did clinch the 2010 Stanley Cup on Patrick Kane’s overtime goal in Game 6 at Philadelphia.
Dylan Strome had a pair of goals and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost five of seven.
AUTO RACING
Gibbs rebounds for Xfinity win in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Ty Gibbs recovered from a nasty first-stage spat and a failed attempt at retaliation to win the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Gibbs took the lead for the first time Saturday on a restart with six laps remaining in another sloppy showing for NASCAR’s second-tier series. Gibbs got a push ahead of Las Vegas native Noah Gragson and then pulled away in clean air.
His Toyota had a comfortable lead when the 12th caution froze the field and gave Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, his first win of the year.
TENNIS
Federer won’t return until late summer
LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — Roger Federer said Saturday any tournament comeback from his knee surgery last year will not be until at least the late summer.
The 40-year-old tennis great gave an update on his lengthy rehabilitation to Swiss broadcaster SRF when he attended a women’s World Cup ski race at Lenzerheide, where he has a home. It confirmed Federer’s comments in November that he would not return in time for Wimbledon in June, though he did not specify Saturday his plans for the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 29.
SOCCER
Cone re-elected as U.S. Soccer president
Cindy Parlow Cone was re-elected to a four-year team as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Saturday, beating predecessor Carlos Cordeiro in an endorsement of the governing body’s settlement of a lawsuit by women players.
Cone, a former national team player, received 52.3% of the weighted vote on the first ballot during the USSF National Council meeting, held online and in Atlanta.