TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the extent of the injury during his Tuesday news conference.
The news is not a surprise after the 25-year-old injured his knee on the third play of Monday night’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.
Players from both teams surrounded the quarterback before he was carted off the field with a towel draped over his head.
The Cardinals and Kingsbury feared that Murray had a serious injury after Monday’s game with Kingsbury admitting it “doesn’t look good.”
Further tests on Tuesday confirmed that pessimism.
Murray was replaced by backup Colt McCoy, who will likely remain the starter for the rest of the season. The Cardinals (4-9) have lost five of six, including their past three.
The Cardinals posted to social media “Minor setback for a major comeback. We know @K1 will be back and better than ever. Heal soon QB1.”
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.
Beasley was signed to Buffalo’s practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap reasons and after failing in their bid to trade him. The 11th-year player was out of work until being signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in late September.
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s status for this week’s visit to Carolina is uncertain after entering the concussion protocol for the second time in two months.
Pickett was pulled from a 16-14 loss to Baltimore last Sunday in the first quarter after showing signs of a concussion. Pickett’s head slammed into the Acrisure Stadium turf while getting sacked by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return, playing one series before he was re-evaluated and removed from the game.
Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski promised to conduct a national search for Jeff Brohm’s replacement. He found the new guy just across the state line.
The Boilermakers announced Tuesday they had hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as their head coach less than a week after Brohm left for his alma mater, Louisville. Walters’ formal introduction is scheduled for Wednesday.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease will receive the largest amount in the new $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $2,457,426.
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is second with $2,381,143, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association under the March lockout settlement. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah is third at $2,191,023.
PHILADELPHIA — Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies Whiz Kids team, has died. He was 93. His death on Tuesday at his Ambler, Penn., home was confirmed by the Phillies, who did not specify a cause.
One of the greatest pitchers in franchise history, the lefty posted a record of 115-110 with 109 complete games, 18 shutouts and a 3.66 ERA in 325 games (263 starts) in 13 seasons with the team.
SAN FRANCISCO — Free agent right-hander Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract. He’s expected to be a starter in a rotation featuring Logan Webb, newcomer Sean Manaea, Alex Cobb and Alex Wood.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Free agent left-hander Ryan Yarbrough has signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals after spending the past five seasons with Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old Yarbrough was 3-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games last season, making nine starts.
BASKETBALL
The NBA Most Valuable Player award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy. The league made that announcement Tuesday and unveiled the redesigned award.
The trophy has been named for Maurice Podoloff for about six decades. Jordan won the trophy that was named for Podoloff five times. But now the league’s best player each year will receive a trophy named for the six-time champion.
