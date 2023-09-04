Chiefs Cardinals Football
Buy Now

The Kansas City Chiefs, under the leadership of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are once again the favorite to win the AFC West this season.

 Rick Scuteri The Associated Press

DENVER — Frank Clark brought his second Super Bowl ring and a little secret from Kansas City to Denver when he signed with the Broncos after his release from the Chiefs in a salary dump.

The Chiefs, he said, don’t view their AFC West foe as a rival.

Recommended for you

Tags