LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Despite worldwide concern and speculation about whether the fast-spreading virus outbreak will affect the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC’s leadership is not joining in the debate.
“Neither the word cancellation nor the word postponement was even mentioned,” International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach told a news conference Wednesday about the second day of executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Bach sought to project calm assurance after holding a conference call with local organizers. In Tokyo, officials then briefed local media, some of whom wore protective masks.
Asked how he could be so confident the July 24-Aug. 9 Olympics will go ahead as scheduled, Bach replied: “Because we talk to the experts.”
CHICAGO — The Chicago State University men’s basketball team will not travel for two regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference games this week, and its women’s team will not host two games, the school said late Tuesday, citing the spread of the coronavirus.
The school said in a statement that it was making the move with the “health and well-being of the campus community in mind.” The cancellations are believed to be the first by a major sport in the United States due to the virus.
The university said the men’s team would not travel to Seattle University in Washington or Utah Valley University for WAC games on Thursday and Saturday. The school also said the women’s team would not host Seattle or Utah Valley at the campus’ Jones Convocation Center on the same days.
BASEBALL
WASHINGTON — The House Oversight and Reform Committee approved legislation Wednesday to have the comptroller general of the U.S. study baseball’s minor leagues, which are trying to fend off a contraction proposal from major league clubs.
The committee by voice vote approved the bill, which calls on the comptroller general to “evaluate the social, economic, and historic contributions that minor league baseball has made to American life and culture.”
FOOTBALL
CHICAGO — Casey Urlacher, the brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges alleging he was part of an offshore sports gambling business.
Urlacher, the mayor of the suburban Chicago village of Mettawa, entered his plea with nine others in U.S. District Court. He is charged with conspiracy and running an illegal gambling business. Prosecutors allege Urlacher and the others were part of a ring that raked in millions of dollars.
Urlacher, 40, acted as an agent for the gambling ring. He is accused of recruiting bettors in exchange for a cut of their eventual losses. Acting with Urlacher as an agent was Nicholas Stella, 42, a Chicago police officer, prosecutors said. Stella has been stripped of his police powers.
MADISON, Wis. — Former Green Bay Packers wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted has accepted the same position at Wisconsin.
Wisconsin announced Wednesday that Whitted has joined Badgers coach Paul Chryst’s staff. The Packers fired Whitted on Jan. 30 after one season.
Whitted played in the NFL from 1998-2006 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Raiders.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is adding assistant head coach to his job title.
The promotion announced Wednesday underscores Frazier’s role of serving as one of head coach Sean McDermott’s most trusted advisers, while also overseeing one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses over the past two seasons.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR will hit the road for its first race in 2021, part of a schedule shakeup.
The track announced several changes to the start of the annual racing season Wednesday. They include running the exhibition Busch Clash on the 3.56-mile road course that winds through the Daytona infield and packing seven races as well as Daytona 500 pole qualifying into a six-day span.
The tweaks eliminate two traditional “dark days” at the track during Speedweeks and should provide a better fan experience leading into NASCAR’s premier event, the Daytona 500.
DOPING
MONACO — Olympic steeplechase champion Ruth Jebet was banned four years for doping on Wednesday.
The Kenya-born Jebet, who competes for Bahrain, tested positive for the stamina-boosting drug EPO in a sample she gave in December 2017. She won the Olympic gold medal in 2016 and was the world record holder at the time she tested positive.
The verdict follows a lengthy legal battle that was partially delayed because Bahrain’s track federation stopped funding Jebet’s defense.
HOCKEY
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators fired CEO Jim Little on Wednesday less than two months after he took the job, saying his conduct was “inconsistent” with the core values of the team and the NHL.
The 55-year-old Little said in a statement to media outlets that the reasons for his dismissal were simply the result of a heated disagreement with owner Eugene Melnyk.
NEW YORK — New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to his eyelid after being hit in the face with a skate but suffered no damage to his eye, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said Wednesday.
Boychuk was cut Tuesday night when he was hit by Artturi Lehkonen’s skate as the Montreal Canadiens left wing fell forward.