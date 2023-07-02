WWCup US Roster Soccer

The United States’ Alex Morgan plays during the first half of an international friendly against Ireland on April 11. Morgan and the Americans will try to defend their title at the Women’s World Cup.

 Jeff Roberson

Even without a few key players, the United States heads into the Women’s World Cup with a formidable group of wily veterans and eager newcomers.

The question is, will it be enough for the team to lift international soccer’s most prestigious trophy again?

