No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.
For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge.
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee won by a combined 203-60 against conference opponents.
Home losses by Oregon (to Washington) and UCLA (to Arizona) shook up the rest of the top 10. No. 6 LSU and No. 7 Southern California each moved up a spot.
The last time two top-10 Pac-12 teams lost at home during the same weekend was Oct. 2-4, 2014, when No. 2 Oregon fell to Arizona, 31-24, and No. 8 UCLA was defeated, 30-28, by Utah.
Alabama jumped two spots to No. 8 after it fell to a season-low No. 10 last week. Clemson moved up four spots to re-enter the top 10 at No. 8 and Utah climbed to No .10.
WRESTLING
IOWA CITY — The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team won nine matches — seven via bonus points — in a 42-3 rout of California Baptist on Sunday afternoon in its season opener on Mediacom Mat inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa stormed out to a 30-0 lead in the first six matches. Junior Cobe Siebrecht pinned Joey Mora with one second remaining in the second period before No. 14 Patrick Kennedy had seven takedowns and a four-point near fall in a 20-5 tech fall victory over Mateo De La Pena.
Freshman Drake Rhodes gave the Hawkeyes their third straight bonus point victory after getting a takedown with three seconds left to defeat Zach Rowe, 13-4. After No. 10 Abe Assad’s 11-4 decision over Peter Acciardi at 184, Iowa hammers No. 2 Jacob Warner and No. 4 Tony Cassioppi both recorded first-period falls. After the Lancers won via decision at 125, Iowa closed out the dual with three straight wins by Brody Teske, Drew Bennett and No. 7 Max Murin.
TENNIS
GLASGOW, Scotland — Switzerland won the biggest prize in women’s team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia’s Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final.
The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia’s Storm Sanders, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, in the opening singles match. Bencic had not dropped a set all week and extended that streak by beating Tomljanovic, 6-2, 6-1. Switzerland had never won the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup, losing the final in 1998 and again last year.
SOCCER
BERLIN — Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm said it was “a mistake” to award the World Cup to Qatar.
Lahm is the head of Germany’s organizing committee for the 2024 European Championship. He wrote in a column for Zeit Online that the World Cup “does not belong” in Qatar and he has criticized the human rights situation in the nation. Lahm says “homosexuals are still being criminalized, women do not have the same rights as men, and there are restrictions on freedom of the press and expression.”
He added that conditions for migrant workers are “devastating.”
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
NEW YORK — Alex Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya by TKO in the fifth round to win the UFC middleweight championship on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Pereira rocked Adesanya in the final round of the main event and improved his overall record against his rival to 3-0. The 35-year-old Pereira defeated Adesanya twice in their old kickboxing days. Adesanya was still the betting favorite but could not finish the job after a pair of close calls earlier in the bout.
MMA light heavyweight fighter Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has died. He was 38. Bellator MMA announced Johnson’s death on social media on Sunday. A Bellator spokesman said Johnson had been ill for more than a year. Johnson had 17 knockouts and six decisions. His last fight was in May 2021.
AUTO RACING
Russell earns 1st Formula One victory
SAO PAULO — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes’ first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season.
