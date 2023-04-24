Zurich Classic Golf
Davis Riley (right) greets teammate Nick Hardy on the seventh green during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., on Sunday. The duo won the tournament. Gerald Herbert

 Gerald Herbert

AVONDALE, La. — Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes — highlighted by Riley’s 33-foot birdie putt from the from the fringe on the par-3 17th — to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic on Sunday.

“It was nerve-wracking, honestly,” Riley said. “The first win is always tough.”

