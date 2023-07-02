Corbin Burnes carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Christian Yelich hit his 10th home run and the Milwaukee Brewers survived a late rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 11-8, on Saturday in Pittsburgh.
Burnes (6-5) retired the first 15 batters he faced before walking Jared Triolo leading off the sixth. A walk and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs and Jack Suwinski ended Burnes’ shot at a no-hitter with a clean two-run single to right field.
It was the only hiccup for Burnes, who struck out seven against two walks in seven innings to win for just the second time since May 12. Joel Payamps worked a perfect ninth for his second save after Milwaukee’s bullpen flirted with squandering a nine-run lead.
Padres 12, Reds 5 — At Cincinnati: Juan Soto and Manny Machado hit consecutive home runs as San Diego beat Cincinnati to stop a six-game skid.
Mets 4, Giants 1 — At New York: Justin Verlander pitched seven steady innings for his first victory in nearly six weeks as New York beat San Francisco.
Braves 7, Marlins 0 — At Atlanta: Ronald Acuña and Ozzie Albies homered as part of a six-run first inning and Atlanta beat Miami.
Phillies 19, Nationals 4 — At Philadelphia: Alec Bohm homered twice and tied his career high with six RBIs as Philadelphia routed Washington.
INTERLEAGUE
Cardinals 11, Yankees 4 — At St. Louis: Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Luis Severino in a five-run third and Jack Flaherty pitched six shutout innings to lead St. Louis over New York in a rain-interrupted doubleheader opener. The second game finished after the TH went to press.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Athletics 7, White Sox 6 (10 innings) — At Oakland, Calif.: Tyler Wade slid into home with the winning run after second baseman Elvis Andrus misplayed a 10th-inning grounder, giving Oakland a victory over Chicago.
Twins 1, Orioles 0 — At Baltimore: Bailey Ober allowed two hits over seven innings, Joey Gallo homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Orioles 1-0 Saturday, extending Baltimore’s losing streak to a season-high four games.
Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6 — At Toronto: Rafael Devers hit his 20th home run, Justin Turner homered and scored three times and Boston beat Toronto.
Rangers 5, Astros 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings to become the American League’s second 10-game winner and AL West-leading Texas beat second-place Houston.