Big Ten Media Day Basketball
Buy Now

Iowa’s Kate Martin, Caitlyn Clark and Monika Czinano speak to reporters during Big Ten media day Tuesday in Minneapolis.

 Abbie Parr

MINNEAPOLIS — Monika Czinano only needed a few days to finalize her decision to play a fifth season for Iowa.

With the sting of losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament still fresh, the fun of playing for the close-knit and well-supported Hawkeyes was the only feeling that could override it.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.