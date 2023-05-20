PGA Championship Golf
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y. He shares the lead with Corey Connors and Viktor Hovland.

 Abbie Parr The Associated Press

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Oak Hill is delivering a little bit of everything at this PGA Championship. One constant is Scottie Scheffler, who is getting used to chasing majors.

A frost delay at the start gave way to warmth and wind Friday morning before rain showers brought out the umbrellas in the afternoon. Scheffler was steady as ever, posting a 2-under 68 that gave him a share of the lead with Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland.

