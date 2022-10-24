Packers Commanders Football
Buy Now

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lays on the turf with Washington Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams (96) over him after their game Sunday in Landover, Md. The Commanders won, 23-21.

 Patrick Semansky The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. — Aaron Rodgers finished the game face down on the turf after sailing a lateral out of bounds on a frantic, failed final play.

This is not exactly what the four-time NFL MVP envisioned when he returned for another season in Green Bay.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.