Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft had an “aggressive” conversation with Brevin Pritzl on Saturday to get the senior guard fired up for Sunday’s game against in-state rival Marquette.
It worked.
Pritzl had 15 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, and each of Wisconsin’s five starters scored in double figures as the Badgers defeated the Golden Eagles, 77-61, in Madison.
“He just got after me at practice a little bit and I kind of just carried on that energy going into the game,” Pritzl said of Krabbenhoft.
Brad Davison also had 15 points for Wisconsin (3-1), which won its 12th straight non-conference home game and 300th game at the Kohl Center, which opened in January 1998.
Marquette’s all-time leading scorer, Markus Howard, entered the day averaging 28 points per game. The senior guard was held to 18 points on 6-of-21 shooting.
“Honestly, it was a team effort,” said D’Mitrik Trice on containing Howard. “We know he’s a great, great scorer. He’s one of the best in college basketball so we knew it was going to take all of us talking and locking in on defense. We knew that was going to lead to offense.”
Trice finished with 10 points and three steals.
Howard scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half for the Golden Eagles (2-1), which suffered its first loss of the season. Koby McEwen scored a game-high 19 points for Marquette, which was seeking back-to-back wins against Big Ten opponents following its come-from-behind victory over Purdue on Wednesday.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “We’re a work-in-progress. We have a lot of work to do and that’s obvious — I think now — to everyone after this afternoon.”
Wisconsin outscored the Golden Eagles 24-10 in the paint. Marquette also committed 15 turnovers, most of which were unforced.
Wisconsin held a 34-29 lead at halftime with 11 of its points coming off Marquette’s nine first-half turnovers. Wisconsin came out firing in the second half, hitting eight of their 11 3-pointers in the period to pull away.
“They’re a better shooting team (this season),” Wojciechowski said. “They can shoot from all five positions. With (Nate) Reuvers at the center, that puts you in a very difficult position, because you have — from Trice to Reuvers — all guys who can make 3s so they really space you out.”
No. 4 Louisville 87, North Carolina Central 58 — At Louisville, Ky.: Jordan Nwora scored 17 points and Louisville routed North Carolina Central. The Cardinals (4-0) once again had the hot hand on offense. They entered the game ninth in the country in shooting at 54.1%, and they shot 66.7% against the Eagles.
No. 12 Seton Hall 83, Saint Louis 66 — At St. Louis: Myles Powell scored 26 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17 in Seton Hall’s victory over Saint Louis.
No. 14 Oregon 67, UT Arlington 47 — At Eugene, Ore.: Payton Pritchard scored 24 points to lead the Ducks to the blowout win. Jordan Phillips led Arlington with 14 points.
UConn 62, No. 15 Florida 59 — At Storrs, Conn.: Christian Vital scored 15 points and made a key late steal as UConn upset Florida. Tyler Polley also scored 15 points, and Josh Carlton added 13 for the Huskies (2-1).
No. 18 Saint Mary’s 79, Cal Poly 48 — At Morgara, Calif.: Jordan Ford scored 21 points, and Malik Fitts chipped in 12 to lead Saint Mary’s to the comfortable win.
No. 19 Arizona 83, New Mexico State 53 — At Tucson, Ariz.: Zeke Nnaji did not miss a shot for the second straight game while scoring 19 points, Jemarl Baker added 16 points and Arizona rolled over depleted New Mexico State.
Drake 98, Simpson 53 — At Des Moines: Joseph Yesufu had 16 points off the bench to carry Drake over Division III opponent Simpson (Iowa). Jonah Jackson had 14 points for Drake (3-1). Roman Penn added 13 points and seven assists. Liam Robbins had 12 points and seven rebounds, Anthony Murphy 11 points and seven rebounds and Antonio Pilipovic 10 points. Andrew Curran had 10 points to lead the Storm of the American Rivers Conference.