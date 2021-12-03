DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic each added 27, and the Chicago Bulls held on for a 119-115 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night in New York.
Those three were the only Chicago players to score in the fourth quarter, but it was just enough after the Knicks had erased a 21-point deficit to take the lead.
DeRozan scored 18 points in the fourth, including the Bulls’ final six. LaVine had given Chicago the lead by making two free throws with 53 seconds left after the game was tied at 111.
Julius Randle had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, but missed two free throws and had a turnover that led to LaVine’s free throws. The Knicks (11-11) fell to .500 for the first time this season.
Raptors 97, Bucks 93 — At Toronto: Fred VanVleet scored 29 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 and Toronto took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat Milwaukee, ending the Bucks’ winning streak at eight.
Antetokounmpo was out because of soreness in his right calf, a day after he scored 40 points as Milwaukee beat Charlotte, 127-125. The two-time NBA MVP sat for the first time since Nov. 12, when he missed an overtime loss at Boston because of a sprained right ankle.
Grizzlies 152, Thunder 79 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Nine players scored in double figures as Memphis broke the NBA record for margin of victory in a win over Oklahoma City. The 73-point margin easily topped the previous mark, which was Cleveland’s 68-point win over Miami in 1991.