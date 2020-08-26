Pirates White Sox Baseball

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago. Giolito struck out 13 while throwing the first no-hitter of the season.

 Matt Marton/The Associated Press

Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates, 4-0, Tuesday night in Chicago.

An All-Star last year, the 26-year-old Giolito (3-2) matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit.

Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito’s way of perfection. The right-hander threw 101 pitches and made quick work of the Pirates -- Pittsburgh came into the game batting just .229 this season and has the worst record in the majors.

Giolito pitched the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history and first since Philip Humber threw a perfect game at Seattle in 2012. This was the seventh time the Pirates have been held hitless.

Tigers 7, Cubs 1 — At Detroit: Jonathan Schoop hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning as Detroit beat Chicago. The Cubs still lead the NL Central despite going 5-8 in its last 13 games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Marlins 4, Mets 0 (first game) — At New York: Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run second inning and four pitchers combined on an eight-hitter to lead Miami past New York in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the Mets’ first game since a player and a coach tested positive for the coronavirus.

Phillies 8, Nationals 3 — At Washington: J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta pitched five strong innings, and Philadelphia beat Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Indians 4, Twins 2 — At Cleveland: Shane Bieber corrected some unusual early control issues to strike out 10 and Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer to lead Cleveland to a win over Minnesota.

Rays 4, Orioles 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.

Red Sox 9, Blue Jays 7 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Rafael Devers hit a three-run triple to highlight Boston’s six-run outburst in the sixth inning as the Red Sox rallied to beat Toronto.

Astros 6-5, Angels 3-12 — At Houston: Rookie Cristian Javier threw well into the sixth inning as Houston beat Los Angeles in the opener of a doubleheader.

Brian Goodwin drove home three runs in the second game as the Angels secured a split.