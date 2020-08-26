Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates, 4-0, Tuesday night in Chicago.
An All-Star last year, the 26-year-old Giolito (3-2) matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit.
Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito’s way of perfection. The right-hander threw 101 pitches and made quick work of the Pirates -- Pittsburgh came into the game batting just .229 this season and has the worst record in the majors.
Giolito pitched the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history and first since Philip Humber threw a perfect game at Seattle in 2012. This was the seventh time the Pirates have been held hitless.
Tigers 7, Cubs 1 — At Detroit: Jonathan Schoop hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning as Detroit beat Chicago. The Cubs still lead the NL Central despite going 5-8 in its last 13 games.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Marlins 4, Mets 0 (first game) — At New York: Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run second inning and four pitchers combined on an eight-hitter to lead Miami past New York in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the Mets’ first game since a player and a coach tested positive for the coronavirus.
Phillies 8, Nationals 3 — At Washington: J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta pitched five strong innings, and Philadelphia beat Washington.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Indians 4, Twins 2 — At Cleveland: Shane Bieber corrected some unusual early control issues to strike out 10 and Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer to lead Cleveland to a win over Minnesota.
Rays 4, Orioles 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.
Red Sox 9, Blue Jays 7 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Rafael Devers hit a three-run triple to highlight Boston’s six-run outburst in the sixth inning as the Red Sox rallied to beat Toronto.
Astros 6-5, Angels 3-12 — At Houston: Rookie Cristian Javier threw well into the sixth inning as Houston beat Los Angeles in the opener of a doubleheader.
Brian Goodwin drove home three runs in the second game as the Angels secured a split.