A capsule look at tonight’s men’s college basketball games:
Northern Iowa (1-1) at Virginia (2-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ACC Network
Bottom line: The No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers host the Northern Iowa Panthers in out-of-conference action. Virginia went 11-7 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Cavaliers averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 12.9 bench points last season. Northern Iowa went 20-12 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Panthers averaged 74.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.
Wofford (1-1) at Drake (1-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Mediacom 22, ESPN+
Bottom line: Wofford takes on the Drake Bulldogs after B.J. Mack scored 21 points in Wofford’s 91-80 loss to the High Point Panthers. Drake finished 25-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs averaged 11.9 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season. Wofford finished 7-8 on the road and 19-13 overall last season. The Terriers allowed opponents to score 66.3 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.
Monmouth (0-2) at Illinois (2-0)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: No. 23 Illinois hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Dain Dainja scored 20 points in Illinois’ 86-48 win against the UMKC Kangaroos. Illinois went 13-3 at home last season while going 23-10 overall. The Fighting Illini allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 41.3% from the field last season. Monmouth finished 21-13 overall last season while going 10-7 on the road. The Hawks averaged 68.6 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 33.1% from deep last season.
